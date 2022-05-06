Video
Soyabean oil sees another jump of Tk 38 per litre

Published : Friday, 6 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 189
Staff Correspondent

A salesman pour soybean oil from a drum into a bottle as a customer looks on. The oil price is going to be raised from today, much to the frustration of common people. The picture was taken from Karwan Bazar in the city on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A salesman pour soybean oil from a drum into a bottle as a customer looks on. The oil price is going to be raised from today, much to the frustration of common people. The picture was taken from Karwan Bazar in the city on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The price of bottled Soybean oil has been increased by Tk 38 per litre to Tk 198. Also, in its loose form the rate was hiked by Tk 37 to Tk 180 per litre, according to a press release issued by the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association.
According to the release, the new rates of edible oil were fixed at a meeting with edible oil refiners chaired by Commerce Ministry's Senior Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh on Thursday.
The release also said the new rates of the edible oil will be effective from Friday.
Earlier on March 20, the government had reduced Tk 8 per kilogram of bottled oil to Tk 160 per litre and loose oil to Tk 143
    eyeing  Eid-ul-Fitr demand.
While briefing on March 20, Tapan Kanti Ghosh said the new price will come into effect at the mills gates from March 21 and it will take four or five days to be effective at the retail level. The new price chart will continue up the Eid-ul-Fitr.
According to the new rate, a five-litre can of soybean oil will cost Tk 985, up from Tk 760. Also, the price of palm oil has been increased to Tk172 per litre from Tk 130.
Regarding the price of Soybean and palm oil, Additional Secretary of the Commerce Ministry AHM Safiquzzaman, also Director General of the Department of National Consumers Rights Protection (DNCRP), told media that the Commerce Secretary had a meeting with the edible oil refiners on Thursday. The new rates of the oil were fixed in the meeting considering international price hike.
When contacted, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh told this correspondent, "Due to the Russia-Ukraine war, the price of edible oil increased considerably in the international market. It's impossible for the importers to import oil, if the price is not increased. The price was hiked considering the increased price of oil in the international market."
"The association has given a proposal to hike the price. As per rules, it was examined by the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (BTTC). The Ministry has taken the decision to hike the price following all procedures," he added.


