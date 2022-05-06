Video
12kg LPG cylinder price lowered to Tk 1,335  

Published : Friday, 6 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 185
Special Correspondent

 The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has lowered the price of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) on Thursday after three months of consecutive price hikes.
Accordingly, the price of a 12 kg cylinder came down to Tk 1,335 from Tk 1,439 as the price of LPG has come down at the international market, BERC Chairman Abdul Jalil said at a virtual press conference on Thursday. However, the new price will take effect from 6:00pm on Thursday, the Commission announced.
This is the third time the price has dropped, following a decrease in the price of propane and butane set by Saudi CP.
He said the new price of LPG will be rationally applicable for other containers from 5kgs to 45kgs.
The BERC also set the auto gas price at a lower
    rate of Tk 62.21 per litre instead of previous Tk 67.02 for the motor vehicles.   
Abdul Jalil said globally the price of Saudi CP (contract price) has declined which gives the benefit to the local consumers as Bangladeshi private LPG operators mainly import the gas from the Middle East market based on Saudi CP.
He, however, said the price of LPG, marketed by the state-owned LP Gas Company, will have no effect as it is locally produced and whose market share is less than 5 per cent.   
The LPG price was lowest at Tk 1,225 for 12 kg in January this year and it witnessed the continuous hike in price in February, March and April.
LPG price is fixed every month based on Saudi CP, VAT and the exchange rate of the US dollar, BERC Chairman Abdul Jalil said in a virtual press briefing.
For government LPG, the price will remain unchanged as these factors do not count, he said.
According to the announcement, the prices of propane and butane in April are fixed at $850 from $940 and $860 from $960 respectively.
The exchange rate for the US dollar has been calculated at Tk 85 plus.


