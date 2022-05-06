Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with fervour and gaiety

The holy Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest religious festival of the Muslim community, was celebrated in the country on May 3 in a festive manner after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With due solemnity, fervor and gaiety, the festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal in Hijri calendar as Ramadan, the holy month of fasting, ended on Monday.

The first Eid jamaat was held at 7am at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

The second Eid jamaat was held at 8am led by Hafez Mufti Muhibullah Baki Nadvi. Dr Maolana Abu Saleh Patowari will lead the third jamaat at 9am while Hafez Maolana Ehsanul Haque and Maolana Muhiuddin Kashem will lead the fourth and fifth jamaat respectively at 10am and 10:45am.

The first Eid Jamaat at the National Eidgah on the Supreme Court premises in Dhaka was held at 8:30am.

Massive crowds were seen at the National Eidgah to offer their Eid prayers with friends and family.

However, President M Abdul Hamid offered his Eid prayers at Bangabhaban Darbar Hall like the last two years. Bangabhaban hadn't also hosted the traditional views exchange with dignitaries too.

As the weather of Eid day morning was clear, most of the Eid Jamaats were held at different Eidgahs and mosques across the country.

But, the weather got inclement suddenly at different places across the country, the authorities arranged Eid prayers in the mosques.

The country's largest Eid congregations were held at Sholakia Eidgah ground at Kishoreganj and Gor-E-Shahid ground in Dinajpur.

President Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday greeted the countrymen as well as the Muslims across the world on the occasion of the Eid.

On the eve of the day, they issued separate messages praying for continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country, the Muslim Ummah, the interfaith harmony and global peace.

Although the Covid-19 situation has improved slightly, Sheikh Hasina urged all to avoid public gatherings as much as possible. She also called upon all to follow the rules of hygiene to enjoy their Eid in a joyous manner.

The Eid-ul-Fitr is an Arabic word meaning 'festival of breaking the fast' as it marks the end of the Muslim's fasting month of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

Muslims abstain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk during the holy month of Ramadan.

On the Eid day morning, Muslims gather at mosques and other congregation venues to perform Eid prayers and greet each other.

The festival is celebrated by visiting friends and relatives, hosting food parties and sharing sweets.

The occasion is seen as a time of forgiveness and giving thanks to Allah for helping people complete their month-long spiritual fasting.