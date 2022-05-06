Int’l Midwife Day observed

On account of the International Day of the Midwife 2022, the Directorate General of Nursing and Midwifery (DGNM) in collaboration with the Bangladesh Midwifery Society (BMS) and UNFPA organized an event on Thursday.

The event's purpose was to recognize the great importance of midwives in the maternal healthcare system and celebrate the remarkable impact this profession has made in the past 10 years and will continue to make in the lives of millions of mothers and infants in Bangladesh. The organizers started the day by laying wreaths and paying homage to the portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

On the occasion of the day, a discussion meeting was held in its auditorium. Nitish Chandra Sarkar, Additional Secretary of the Medical Education and Family Welfare Division of the Ministry of Health and Welfare graced the event as chief guest with Md Enamul Haque, Additional Secretary, Health Services Division, Ministry of Health and Welfare; Joseph Sebhatu First Secretary (Development), High Commission of Canada to Bangladesh; M Roqibul Islam, Programme Management Adviser, Department of International Develoepemnt, UKaid and Dr Vibhavendra Singh Raghuyanshi, Chief of Health, UNFPA attended the event as special guest. The event was chaired by Siddika Akter, Additional Secretary to the Government and Director General of Directorate General of Nursing and Midwifery (DGNM).







