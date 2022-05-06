Hasina, Rehana offer prayers at the graves of family members



Prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana offer munajat at the graveyard of their martyred family members including Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib at the Banani Cemetery in the capital on Wednesday. photo: pid

PM's Assistant Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas said the daughters of Bangabandu offered fateha and munajat for their family members during the visit to Banani graveyard in the morning. The two sisters survived the carnage of August 15, 1975 when Bangabandhu and his family members were gunned down at his 32 Dhanmandi residence.

They prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls.

They also sprinkled rose petals on the graves of their loved ones, including mother, three brothers and two sisters-in-law, he said. -UNB











Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina along with her younger sister Sheikh Rehana on Wednesday offered prayers at the graves of the martyred family members of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Banani.PM's Assistant Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas said the daughters of Bangabandu offered fateha and munajat for their family members during the visit to Banani graveyard in the morning. The two sisters survived the carnage of August 15, 1975 when Bangabandhu and his family members were gunned down at his 32 Dhanmandi residence.They prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls.They also sprinkled rose petals on the graves of their loved ones, including mother, three brothers and two sisters-in-law, he said. -UNB