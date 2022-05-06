Video
City News

94 sued over death of 4 in Kushtia clash

Published : Friday, 6 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187

KUSHTIA, May 5: Around 94 people have been sued in two separate cases filed in connection with the killing of four people during the clash between two rival groups in Astha Nagar village of Kushtia's Jhaudia union.
Ashraful, Matiar Mandal's brother who was killed in the clash on Monday night, filed a complaint against 67 people at the Kushtia Islamic University Police Station, naming Keramat Ullah, president and former chairman of Jhaudia Union Awami League, as the main accused.
On the other hand, Rafiqul, son of Rahim Malitha who was killed in the clash, has filed another complaint against 27 people in the same police station, naming his rival Anis Membar as the main accused.
Police registered the FIRs after receiving the complaint, confirmed Kushtia Islamic University Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mostafizur Rahman.
The OC said the situation in the area is normal at present. Besides, a large number of police have been deployed in the area to prevent further clashes.
The OC also said that the operation is on to nab the accused.
On Monday, four people were killed and 15 others injured in a clash between two rival groups of Awami League over establishing dominance in Astha Nagar village of Kushtia's Jhaudia union.    -UNB


