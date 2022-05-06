

Sad state of press freedom



Reporters Without Borders, also known as Reporters sans fronti�res (RSF), released the index on Tuesday while marking the World Press Freedom Day.



However, according to the latest index report the private sector media landscape in Bangladesh is heavily populated with some 3,000 print media outlets, 30 radio stations, 30 TV channels and several hundred news websites. Despite the huge size of the industry, it is not enjoying the expected media freedom it was supposed to under a democracy. Moreover, the much controversial Digital Security Act in the country has often been misused to suppress press freedom.



What is also disturbing is that press freedom has not only nosedived in Bangladesh but also in neighbouring India, reportedly the most populous democracy in the world. India's ranking in the World Press Freedom Index has fallen down to 150th position from last year's 142nd position out of 180 countries, according to the report by the global media watchdog. Moreover, ranking of our other neighbours except for Nepal, have also slid down as the latest index placed Pakistan at 157th position, Sri Lanka 146th and Myanmar at 176th position. Interestingly, Nepal has climbed up by 30 points in the global ranking at 76th position.



The point, however, the government must take stock of the grim reality of press freedom in the country and press harder to perform better to climb up in the index ranking.



To deliver a simple and short message, without freedom of press democratic institutions cannot function, and without freedom of press there is no freedom.



We expect the government to comprehend the fact that freedom of the press matters because a free press uncovers the truth. Many entities can benefit from hidden truths being uncovered, including governments.



One of the key objectives of a free press is to serve as a watchdog on power. The press is a bridge between the people and powerful entities. If the press is not free but instead beholden to power, it simply serves as an extension of that power.



Most importantly, given the prevalence of corruption and human rights violations in today's Bangladesh, a free press is essential to expose abuse and misuse of power.



