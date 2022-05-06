Video
Letter To the Editor

Take effective anti-rat measures

Published : Friday, 6 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140

Dear
There are 18 species of rats in different parts of Bangladesh. Their reproduction rate is very high. It is possible to give birth to 3000 rats per year from one pair of rats in a healthy environment. There is no place in our daily life where rats are not present. From crop fields to sewers, garbage dustbins, food warehouses, factories, hotels-restaurants, offices, shops, homes, rat infestation is everywhere. Rats waste food grains worth Tk 2,000crore every year in the country. Not only that, in addition to crops, fruits, books, furniture, clothes, electrical wires, machinery, various types of installations are damaged by rats.  According to a 2013 report by the International Rice Research Center (IRRI), rats in Asia consume 160 million people a year by eating rice equivalent to one year's worth of food. In Bangladesh alone, 50-54 lakh people lose one year's food. From rat excrement spreads various diseases including typhoid, jaundice, skin diseases. Rats are one of the carriers of plague.  Every year a large part of the cultivable crop is being destroyed by rats. In our country, farmers use conventional methods and poisons to kill rats to survive the crop, but its effectiveness is very short-lived.

Therefore, in order to increase crop production in Bangladesh, to ensure food security and to protect public health, it is time to identify the problem of rats as a national problem. There is a need for effective public-private measures to eradicate rats.

Ashikujaman Syed
Bioinformatics Research Lab,  Center for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)



