Reconstruction of Bangladesh Army after the Liberation War

On 10 January 1972, after returning home as the President of independent Bangladesh, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman gave necessary instructions to transform the Bangladesh Army into a modern force. He strived relentlessly for the enhancement of the lives and welfare of army personnel in the reconstruction of a war-torn country's main defence force.



In light of this, the Bangladesh Forces Headquarters issued Operation Directives-2 on 12 January 1972, regarding the composition of a regular force comprised of various units, sector troops, and unconventional warfare forces that participated in the War of Liberation, as well as the reorganisation of Bangladesh Navy and Bangladesh Air Force.



The directive mentioned the formation of different arms and services i.e. Armoured, Artillery, Engineers, Signals, Infantry, Medical, Ordnance, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, Education, Military Police and Army Service Corps including intelligence agencies and different arms and services records.



Before reversion of Father of the Nation, Colonel MAG Osmany was promoted to the rank of General on 16 December 1971, with effect from that date. The Bangladesh Forces Headquarters started function on 17 December at the Headquarters of the Pakistan Army's the then-14 Infantry Division in Dhaka Cantonment. From 02-11 January 1972, Formation Commanders' conference was held in Dhaka at 28, Minto Road presided over by General Osmany.



Following the conference, a formal order was issued to reorganise the forces/sectors based on organisational structure and to establish Headquarters, Formations, Brigades, and Units for the Bangladesh Army, Navy, and Air Force.



On 7 April 1972, an order was issued to dissolve the Bangladesh Forces, and Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy, and Bangladesh Air Force began operating independently. At the same time, 3 services chiefs were appointed for the three forces. Colonel K M ShafiUllah, BirUttam, psc became the first Chief of Army Staff. On 28 August 1972, the organisational structure of Bangladesh Army Headquarters was approved as Command Headquarters.



Later on, in 1974, the 'Army Headquarters' was reorganised and the Secretariat of the Chief of Army Staff officially began functioning. By April 1972, 19 new infantry units and 6 brigades were formed in the Bangladesh Army. Between 1972- 1975, over 100 new units were established. In 1974, under the direction of Father of the Nation, a modern and up-to-date defence policy was formulated.



* Although Bangladesh Army was started through the War of Liberation, many of its members were trained during the British-Indian period. As a result, all these trained trainers acted as master trainers in the formation of a new force. Father of the Nation emphasized importance of improving officers' and soldiers' professional skills and training in order to transform a newly independent country's army into a contemporary professional force. He dreamt of building an international standard military academy in the country to build professional officers.



To this end, on 9 November 1973, after the approval of Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, Bangladesh Military Academy was established in Cumilla Cantonment on 29 November of the same year. The journey of BMA started on 9 January 1974 with 70 cadets through the 1st Short Service Course which in the evolution of time, is today an international standard academy. The historic speech delivered by Father of the Nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, to the BMA Cadets at the Passing-out Parade of the 1st Short Course on 11 January 1975 in Cumilla continues to inspire every member of the Armed Forces to this day.



Several important institutions including Combined Arms School were established in Jashore in 1974 to enhance the skills of the officers. More than 600 officers and soldiers were sent to Germany for professional training during that time. Various arms & services centers and schools were set up in different cantonments to train Junior Commissioned Officers, Non-Commissioned Officers and other ranks.



* One of the challenges in reorganising the army in post-independent Bangladesh was the procurement of arms and equipment. In a short period, Bangladesh Army received some sophisticated weapons and equipment by the visionary steps of Father of the Nation which continues till today. Few damaged M-24 Chaffee tanks recovered from Pakistan forces were the main element for the reconstruction of armoured corps.



However, due to the far-sighted efforts of Father of the Nation, in 1974, the then President of Egypt Anwar Sadat gifted thirty T-54 tanks to Bangladesh as a token of friendship, which is being used in the Bangladesh Army till date. In the recent time it has been converted by a team of Chinese military engineers.



Immediately after independence, new weapons and equipment were added to the Field and Air Defence Artillery regiments to strengthen the artillery. In the immediate aftermath of independence, infantry has been equipped with modern weapons. Furthermore, in order to make these fighting arms war-ready, different supporting arms and services were modernised and updated during the post-liberation period.



* Immediately followingindependence, the Bangladesh Army effectively and successfully maintained the security situation in light of the 'In Aid to Civil Power' Act of 1972 enacted by the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh during the tenure of Father of the Nation to ensure the country's security, infrastructure development, and internal law and order situation.



Bangladesh Army has successfully conducted about half a hundred law enforcement and security assistance operations across the country, including the Chattagram Hill Tracts, since 1972. From 15 May 1972 to 11 August 1975, three military operations named Operation Tiger Claw (15 May 1962 - 31 December 1975), Operation Iron Fist (22 January 1974-05 August 1975), Operation Dragon Drive (30 December 1974 - 11 August 1975) were conducted for this purpose.



* In the war-torn country, when the Bangladesh Army had not yet developed a solid organisational posture, Father of the Nation decided to send a military medical team to treat the wounded people of the 4th Arab-Israeli war. On 10 October 1973, at 10 a.m., a medical team of 26 Bangladesh Army personnel flew to Damascus, Syria's capital, on a special flight chartered by the British Temple Wood Company.



Bangladesh Army was introduced to the international arena for the first time through this mission. From 22 October to 22 November 1973, Bangladesh Medical Team successfully constructed a field hospital in Damascus, treating hundreds of patients and winning the hearts of the Arab world. Sending a medical team to the Arab-Israeli war was a milestone in Bangabandhu's far-sighted diplomatic strategy. Shortly after the success of the Syrian mission, the United Nations recognised Bangladesh on 16 September 1974.



In recognition of this contribution, the then President of Egypt, Anower Sadat, gifted two squadron of tanks to Bangladesh, marking the beginning of Bangladesh's first tank regiment. The first performance of Bangladesh Army in the international arena was a historic achievement of Bangabandhu's visionary diplomatic acumen. As a result, Bangladesh Army has participated in a substantial number of peacekeeping missions till date.



* Apart from its training, operations and regular activities, Bangladesh Army is contributing to the nation-building undertakings through development activities under 'In Aid to Civil Power'. On 20 January 1972, the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman launched a project named 'Guchhagram' (cluster village) for the landless people affected by floods, cyclones and tidal surges in the village of Pargachha in Ramgatithana of greater Noakhali district through which 1,460 landless families were rehabilitated. In the whirlwind of the time, Bangabandhu's cluster village project is today's 'Asarayan' housing shelter project.In the 1st National Election held on 7 March 1973, Bangladesh Army was deployed for the first time 'In Aid to Civil Power'. Following this, Bangladesh Army has provided external security in practically every election since 1973.



* Bangladesh Army began to contribute in the health and national education immediately after independence by reorganising the Combined Military Hospitals and cadet colleges, cantonment public schools and colleges respectively. With few senior Military officers' who participated in the liberation war started rebuilding the CMH's and contributed in the national health sector. All these schools and colleges, established in the cantonment and adjoining areas in the light of the education policy of the Father of the Nation, and have been making a significant contribution to national education.



Without the prudent leadership of Father the Nation, reconstruction of war-torn Bangladesh would have been impossible task. With his charismatic leadership quality and foresight political philosophy, Bangabandhu sited an archetypal example in his short span of rulership by reconstructing the Army. After the victory and on his return to the country, he envisioned that the future Bangladesh Army needs to be adaptive, versatile and culturally astute.



Bangladesh Army needs to be modernised and be equipped with adequate arms and ammunitions to defend the country's sovereignty. Moreover, the life and welfare of army personnel were also given due importance. Following the indicated track by Bangabandhu, Bangladesh Army started working on various sectors in home and abroad. From security issues to national education, Bangladesh Army has kept its footprint across the country. Today's Bangladesh Army is the Army that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman dreamt and cherished.

The writer is a serving

Military Officer











