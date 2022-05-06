Backlog of guardianship suits and HC directives







Guardianship is the right to supervise a natural person who is unable to take care of or manage himself. Guardian is defined in the Guardians and Wards Act, 1890 as a person having the care of the person of a minor or of his property, or of both his person and his property. Differing from guardianship, custody focuses on practical matters such as care and control of the minor whereas guardianship has to do with the legal rights and obligations.



Family Courts Ordinance, 1985 empowers the family courts with exclusive jurisdiction to entertain, try and dispose of any suit relating to guardianship and custody of children demarcated in section 5 of the Act.



The Family Courts shall reckon with the Sharia Law and other statutory provisions such as Muslim Family Laws Ordinance 1964, Guardians and Wards Act 1890, etc. regarding the matter. Under almost every family law, a father is the de jure guardian of a child and the question of guardianship and custody comes after the separation of parents or on the death of one or both of them.



According to Muslim law, the mother possesses the greatest right to the custody of the child and though she is in charge of the child for a certain period, can never be a guardian. The period is 7 years for boys and up to puberty for girls. In respect of declaring the custody of a minor, the court will make the order consistent with the welfare of the minor considering age, sex, and religion of the minor, character and capacity of the proposed guardian, and in required cases the preference of the minor.



In the case of Zohara Begum v. MaimunaKhatun, 16 DLR (1964), the court held that even if the mother remarries with a stranger after the divorce with the father of the child - it is open to appointing the mother to be guardian/ custodian if it is for the welfare of the minor.



Due to delay and backlog, a suit needs 5, 10, 15 or even more years to be settled. And despite the continuance of guardianship suits in the family court, there has been a growing tendency in filing a writ of habeas corpus for the custody of the childto the High Court Division lately.



In this context, the bench of Justice M. Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md. Mostafizur Rahman of the High Court Divisiondirected held in a recent Writ Petition Case No.- 7372/2021 that there is no scope for determining the guardianship of a child in a habeas corpus writ case, it is the sole jurisdiction of the concerned family court.



It also noted that in recent times, the High Court Division has handled and is handling a substantial number of habeas corpus petitions involving child custody for a variety of reasons, including parental divorce, dispute, and marital strife.



It has been found that family court cases involving guardianship and custody of children are long overdue. Even the cases filed in 2010, 2014, and 2018 are still pending, thus the long-running lawsuits over guardianship and custody of children are a matter of grief and frustration and against the principles of justice.



In the writ petition, the concerned bench of the High Court Division in compliance with Article 109 of the Constitution has directed all the family courts of the country to settle the cases regarding guardianship and custody of the child within six months of filing the case.



Undoubtedly, the directive will serve as a milestone for the ongoing and future family disputes regarding child custody. Otherwise, long-term involvement of children in family disputes can have a grossly negative impact on their proper development and family life, psychiatrists speculate.

Mohima Akter,

















According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) report, the incidence of divorce in 2019 has increased by 16 percent compared to 2018. And research report titled "Paternal Divorce among Young and Adult Children: A Long-Term Quantitative Analysis of Mental Health and Family Solidarity" beware that the long-lasting effects of parental divorce differ based on whether the child experienced parental divorce as a child or as an adult. While the separation or divorce of parents at the very young age of a child is most devastating for them, the ability of a child to be traumatized by long-term family court issues determining their guardianship reaches a climax.

Mohima Akter, [email protected]