

Bangladesh again at the bottom for press freedom in South Asia



With these shocking revelations, the 2022 World Press Freedom Index compiled by the Paris-based Reporters Without Borders or RSF just came out. The index shows that Bangladesh, a country which still holds the ranking of a partly free nation on the Democracy Index of Freedom House, a US-based think tank, went down again to the bottom position among all eight South Asian countries.



This is truly a matter of great humiliation for us as a nation, especially when even Afghanistan ruled by the Taliban which has no respect for democracy, the rule of law and the rights of journalists, enjoys higher press freedom than Bangladesh in accordance with the latest findings of the RSF. The Bangladesh government or some people may challenge these findings of the Reporters Without Borders.



However, the RSF has already established itself as the most credible organization for assessing media freedom around the world. Working with a committee of seven experts from the academic and media sectors, Reporters Without Borders developed a new methodology to compile the 2022 World Press Freedom Index using five new Indicators: the political context, legal framework, economic context, socio-cultural context, and security.



In the 180 countries and territories ranked by RSF, indicators were assessed on the basis of a quantitative survey of press freedom violations and abuses against journalists and media, and a qualitative study based on the responses of hundreds of press freedom experts selected by RSF (journalists, academics and human rights defenders) to a set of 123 questions. The questionnaire was updated to assess new challenges including those linked to media digitalization.



The bottom line is: RSF ranking of media freedom by country is accurate as it has no quarrel with any nation. It's already a well-respected organization and run in a professional manner without fear or favor. The country that took the bottom spot (North Korea) among 180 nations on the World Press Freedom Index 2022 was assessed on the basis of both quantitative survey and qualitative study just as the the Scandinavian nation of Norway which captured the top position.



Bangladesh media has more bad news. It not only remained at the bottom for press freedom among all South Asian nations for at least two straight years, it also went down as many as 10positions this year to 162 from last year's 152. Except for Bhutan and Nepal, the rankings of all remaining South Asian countries --Afghanistan, India, Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka slipped from 8 to 19 positions on the RSF's World Press Freedom Index 2022.



In its review of the Bangladesh media landscape, Reporters Without Borders dubbed the government-funded two leading state broadcasters Bangladesh Television (BTV) and Bangladesh Betar (Radio) "government's propaganda outlets" and noted a "certain editorial independence" in the two leading national newspapers of the country -- the Bengali-language Prothom Alo and the English-language the Daily Star.



The political context of Bangladesh also received a blunt review from the world's most prominent media watchdog. "Ever since the country's independence in 1971, Bangladesh's successive governments have treated the media as a communication tool. The current government led by Sheikh Hasina, who has been prime minister since 2009, is no exception," the RSF said, adding: "Members and supporters of her party, the Awami League, often subject the journalists they dislike to targeted physical violence, while judicial harassment campaigns are carried out to silence certain journalists or force media outlets to close. In such a hostile environment, editors take care not to challenge anything the government says."



Bangladesh's controversial Digital Security Act or DSA also came under a sharp criticism of Reporters Without Borders. It dubbed DSA "one of the world's most draconian laws for journalists" and said: "It permits searches and arrests without any form of warrant, violation of the confidentiality of journalists' sources for arbitrary reasons, and a sentence of up to 14 years in prison for any journalist who posts content 'deemed to be negative propaganda against (�) the Father of the Nation,' namely the current prime minister's father. In this legislative environment, editors routinely censor themselves."



While assessing press freedom in Bangladesh, the media watchdog also focused on the socio-cultural environment of the country. "Although defined as a secular country in the constitution, Bangladesh recognizes Islam as the state religion. This ambiguity is reflected in the media � The mainstream media never address the issue of religious minorities, although they number 10 million in Bangladesh. In the past decade, radical Islamist groups have waged extremely violent campaigns that have led to journalists being murdered. These groups now use social media to track down journalists who defend secularism, the right to alternative opinions or religious freedom."



Safety of Bangladeshi journalists is another big issue that came under scrutiny by Reporters Without Borders. It refers to Bangladeshi journalists' exposure to "police violence, attacks by political activists, and murders orchestrated by jihadists or criminal organizations" and says Bangladeshi journalists are vulnerable because this violence goes unpunished. "The DSA is often used to keep journalists and bloggers in prison, in appalling conditions. And in a profession that is still predominantly male, women journalists are exposed to a deeply rooted culture of harassment and are subjected to online hate campaigns when they try to defend their rights."



In South Asia, the biggest fall in ranking was experienced by Afghanistan (34 positions down to 156 on RSF's 2022 World Press Freedom Index) because the Afghan press suffered heavily under the new Taliban regime. As Kabul fell to the Taliban, hundreds of Afghan journalists fled their country while scores of media outlets shut down their operations due to restrictive policies of the new rulers and economic reasons. Once vibrant Afghan media is currently facing an appalling condition under the Taliban rule and struggling for its mere survival.



The top position on the press freedom index in South Asia has gone to Bhutan, a constitutional monarchy. As far as the press freedom is concerned, the landlocked country sandwiched between a democracy and an authoritarian state performed extremely well this year registering a rise to the 33rd position on RSF's World Press Freedom Index 2022 from last year's 65th position. Another landlocked and Himalayan country, Nepal, also performed fairly well moving up to 76th position this year from 106th position on last year's index.



Norway (1st), Denmark (2nd), Sweden (3rd), Estonia (4th) and Finland (5th) took the top five positions while Myanmar (176th), Turkmenistan (177th), Iran (178th), Eritrea (179th) and North Korea (180th) got the bottom five spots on RSF's 2022 World Press Freedom Index. While unveiling the ranking of global press freedom by country, the RSF highlighted what it called the "disastrous effects of news and information chaos" -- the effects of a globalized and unregulated online information space that encourages fake news and propaganda.



Democracy of a country is best reflected in its press. A strong democracy has strong press. Similarly, a weak democracy has weak press. If democracy of a country goes downhill, so does the press of that country. The two are closely interlinked. With the transformation of many fully democratic or free countries into partly democratic and free nations around the world in recent years, the freedom of media in those countries has also gone under a transformation from strong to weak.

The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto

Sun as a guest columnist









