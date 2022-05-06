6 nabbed with drugs

Some six people including two women have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in five districts- Kishoreganj, Nilphamari, Bogura, Joypurhat, Kurigram, recently.

KISHOREGANJ: A man was arrested with drugs by a RAB (Rapid Action Battalion) team in the district on Tuesday midnight.

Arrestee Badal Mia, 45, was identified as son of Abdul Hasim of Village Sholakia Kanikata under Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila. RAB recovered 59 drug injections from his possession.

Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Major Md Shariyer Mahmud Khan confirmed the information. He said RAB members raided Sholakia area and arrested him drug injections.

A case under Narcotics Control Acts was field with Kishoreganj Model Police Station (PS), he added.

NILPHAMARI: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) arrested two women along with drugs in Domar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The arrested persons are Jahanara Begum, 52, and Shahanaz Begum, 48, wives of Moynul Islam, residents of Motukpur Tepupara area in the upazila.

Police sources said a team of DNC conducted an anti-drug drive in Boragari and Panga Motukpur Village and arrested them along with drugs.

At that time five bottles of phensedyl and 800 grams of cannabis were also seized from their possession.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Domar PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Domar PS Saiful Islam confirmed the matter.

BOGURA: Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested a man along with phensedyl from Gabtali Upazila in the district on Monday.

The arrested man is Ashiqur Rahman, 40, a resident of Madhyapara Village in the upazila. He is a dish-line trader by profession.

Bogura DB Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ali Jahan said they found 100 bottles of phensedyl at Ashiqur's shop in Gabtali while conducting a raid at around 2:30pm and arrested him.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Gabtali PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order, the ASI added.

JOYPURHAT: DB Police, in a drive, arrested a drug peddler along with phensedyl from Panchbibi Upazila in the district on Monday morning.

The arrested person is Ariful Islam, 35, a resident of Chakshimulia Village in the upazila.

DB Police sources said acting on a tip-off, members of Joypurhat DB conducted a drive in Koktara Village under Baliaghata Union in the morning, and arrested Ariful along with 60 bottles of phensedyl.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against the arrested with Panchbibi PS.

Joypurhat DB Police SI Faruk Hossain confirmed the matter.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A drug peddler was arrested by DB Police along with phensedyl in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The arrested person is Mostafizur Rahman Lavlu, 24, son of Aminul Islam, a resident of Kurusha Ferusha Village under Naodanga Union in the upazila.

DB Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of Kurigram DB Police conducted an anti-drug drive in Balarhat area in the morning, and arrested Lavloo along with 75 bottles of phensedyl.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Fulbari PS, the arrested was handed over to police.

Kurigram DB Police SI Aminul Huq confirmed the matter.