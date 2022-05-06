Video
Home Countryside

Bumper production of mango expected in Naogaon

Published : Friday, 6 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Our Correspondent

A view of a mango orchard in Naogaon. photo: observer

A view of a mango orchard in Naogaon. photo: observer

NAOGAON, May 5: Targeting new export markets in rich countries, mango growers are passing busy time in rearing their orchards in the district.
To achieve bumper production, they are working tirelessly in their respective mango gardens in this north border district.
This year, after blooming, mango orchards were not affected by winter fog. The weather remained favourable.  So, the budding has been hugely. After Ramadan, growing mangoes will be matured. Corona stress is fading off. The market will be normal. These are making growers to weave dream with mangoes.
According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), this 2021-2022 season, 29,475 hectares (ha) of land, higher by 3,625 ha than last year's, have been brought under mango farming in the district.  
These included Amrupali in 76 decimals, BARI-4 in six decimals, Ashwina in seven decimals, Fazle in three decimals, Lengra in three decimals, Khirsapat in two decimals, Gouramoti, Katimon,  and other species in one decimal each.
On an average, per hectare production has been fixed at 12.50 metric tons (MT). The total production has been targeted at 3, 68,435 MT worth about Tk 2,000 crore.
In 2019-2020 fiscal year, mango gardens were grown on 24,775 ha in Naogaon. The per hectare production was 12 MT. The total production was 2, 85,900 MT worth Tk 1,441.80 crore.
In 2020-2021, mango was farmed on 25,850 ha. The per hectare production was 13.50 MT. The total production was 3, 48,975 MT worth Tk 1,570.39 crore.
This year's 29,475 hectares (ha) included 445 ha in Sadar Upazila, 110 ha in Raninagar, 120 ha in Atrai, 525 ha in Badalgachhi, 680 ha in Mohadevpur, 8,865 ha in Patnitala, 675 ha in Dhamoirhat, 10,000 ha in Sapahar, 10,520 ha in Porsha, 400 ha in Manda, and 1,135 ha in Niamatpur.
To ensure good yield of mango, local agriculture officials are providing advice among mango growers.
Masud Rana, mango orchard grower in Porsha Upazila, said, huge buds have appeared this year. "We are expecting good yield if the weather goes fair," he added.
Sohel Rana of Barendra Agro Farm in Sapahar Upazila said, "I have raised mango orchard on 107 bighas of leased land. Budding has been higher than last year. To check bud dropping, I am applying fertiliser, insecticide and irrigation."
He further said, mangoes of about 1,000 Amrupali trees will be fruit-bagging for exporting. In this case, DAE is making awareness about exportable mangoes, he added.
Besides, mangoes are exported to those countries where Bangalee and people of Indian Subcontinent are staying, he added.
"We want the government to take initiative on exporting mangoes to rich countries", he further said.


Bumper production of mango expected in Naogaon
