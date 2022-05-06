Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 May, 2022, 8:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

443 Rohingyas, five snatchers detained in Cox’s Bazar, Chattogram

Published : Friday, 6 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Our Correspondents

A total 443 Rohingya people and five snatchers have been detained on different charges in separate drives in two districts- Cox's Bazar and Chattogram, recently.
COX'S BAZAR: About 443 Rohingyas have been arrested in a drive at Cox's Bazar sea beach and adjoining areas by police.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Cox's Bazar Sadar Police Station (PS) Sheikh Munir-ul-Gias confirmed the matter on Wednesday afternoon.
Earlier, they were arrested throughout the day.
OC Sheikh Munir-ul-Gias said the arrested Rohingyas came at different places including Cox's Bazar sea beach by mini-trucks from Ukhiya camps evading the eyes of law enforcers. They were roaming at Kolatali Point, Sugandha Point and Laboni Point near the sea beach. When police were conducting raids, the Rohingyas tried to flee through the beach. Then police arrested them after chasing them.
He said police launched the drive after receiving information that the Rohingyas were irritating the tourists staying at different points of the sea beach. "We have arrested 443 Rohingyas so far, and most of whom were children. On completion of the legal process, the arrested Rohingyas will be sent to their respective camps. However, polive are conducting drives against the Rohingyas in the sea beach."
There are allegations that the Rohingyas are fleeing their camps due to negligence of the APBn. They fail to take appropriate measures again and again.
CHATTOGRAM: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested five snatchers from Hazrat Haji Bhangi Shah Mazar area on the Railway Station Road under Kotwali PS in the city on Friday.
The arrested are Mohammad Sumon, 24, Mohammad Russell, 26, Mohammad Sharif Hossain Sumon, 25, Tapan Dutta, 37 and Rezaur Rahman, 30.
RAB-7 Senior Assistant Director (Media) Mohammad Nurul Abshar said on a tip-off, a team of RAB-7 conducted a drive at Hazrat Haji Bhangi Shah Mazar area and arrested them they gathered for the purpose of looting.
At that time two knives, a marijuana, four mobile phones and cash taka were seized from their possession.  
Later, they were handed over to Kotwali PS and a case was filed against them, the official added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
6 nabbed with drugs
Bumper production of mango expected in Naogaon
443 Rohingyas, five snatchers detained in Cox’s Bazar, Chattogram
Woman, minor child among three found dead
Four drown in four districts
Black stone import through Banglabandha begins
Obituary
Dairy sector gaining momentum at Char Fasson


Latest News
Western arms to Ukraine preventing 'quick' end to conflict: Kremlin
Russia 'still ready' to give Azovstal civilians safe passage: Putin
Assault on tourists at Jaflong, 5 arrested
BAF family exchanges Eid greetings
BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk 143 cr in April
Water-logging in Ctg city due to light rain
Bangladesh receives record $2.09 billion remittance in April
Death toll rises to 26 in Chinese building collapse
Two friends killed in Jashore road crash
Girl strangled after she severs penis of youth in Dhaka
Most Read News
Girl strangled after she severs penis of youth in Dhaka
France, India call for immediate end to Ukraine hostilities
Heavy rain, floods kills 22 in Afghanistan
Bangladesh receives record $2.09 billion remittance in April
President declares disaster in New Mexico wildfire zone
Nearly 15mln deaths associated with COVID-19: WHO
Convicted Haji Salim returns Dhaka from Bangkok
US Fed makes biggest rate increase since 2000 to fight inflation
Lankan bowlers first 12 balls may pose danger to Bangladesh
Water-logging in Ctg city due to light rain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft