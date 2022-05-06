443 Rohingyas, five snatchers detained in Cox’s Bazar, Chattogram

A total 443 Rohingya people and five snatchers have been detained on different charges in separate drives in two districts- Cox's Bazar and Chattogram, recently.

COX'S BAZAR: About 443 Rohingyas have been arrested in a drive at Cox's Bazar sea beach and adjoining areas by police.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Cox's Bazar Sadar Police Station (PS) Sheikh Munir-ul-Gias confirmed the matter on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier, they were arrested throughout the day.

OC Sheikh Munir-ul-Gias said the arrested Rohingyas came at different places including Cox's Bazar sea beach by mini-trucks from Ukhiya camps evading the eyes of law enforcers. They were roaming at Kolatali Point, Sugandha Point and Laboni Point near the sea beach. When police were conducting raids, the Rohingyas tried to flee through the beach. Then police arrested them after chasing them.

He said police launched the drive after receiving information that the Rohingyas were irritating the tourists staying at different points of the sea beach. "We have arrested 443 Rohingyas so far, and most of whom were children. On completion of the legal process, the arrested Rohingyas will be sent to their respective camps. However, polive are conducting drives against the Rohingyas in the sea beach."

There are allegations that the Rohingyas are fleeing their camps due to negligence of the APBn. They fail to take appropriate measures again and again.

CHATTOGRAM: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested five snatchers from Hazrat Haji Bhangi Shah Mazar area on the Railway Station Road under Kotwali PS in the city on Friday.

The arrested are Mohammad Sumon, 24, Mohammad Russell, 26, Mohammad Sharif Hossain Sumon, 25, Tapan Dutta, 37 and Rezaur Rahman, 30.

RAB-7 Senior Assistant Director (Media) Mohammad Nurul Abshar said on a tip-off, a team of RAB-7 conducted a drive at Hazrat Haji Bhangi Shah Mazar area and arrested them they gathered for the purpose of looting.

At that time two knives, a marijuana, four mobile phones and cash taka were seized from their possession.

Later, they were handed over to Kotwali PS and a case was filed against them, the official added.











