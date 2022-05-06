Woman, minor child among three found dead

Three people including a woman and minor child have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Patuakhali, Laxmipur and Rajshahi, recently.

GALACHIPA, PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the floating body of a housewife from a river in Galachipa Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Jahanara Begum Janu, 45, wife of Jakir Hossain, a resident of Ward No. 3 in the upazila.

Police sources said the woman went out of her house on Friday evening, but did not return. She had been missing since then.

Later, locals spotted her body floating in the Rabnabad River at around 11am on Saturday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore injury marks on its neck.

Police suspect that she might have been murdered.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Galachipa Police Station (PS) Shawkat Anwar confirmed the incident, adding that the deceased's son Serajul Islam lodged a case with the PS accusing some unnamed people in this connection.

LAXMIPUR: A minor's body was recovered by Sadar Model PS from Shakchar area of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jiad Hossain, 5, son of Zia Uddin of No.1 ward of Shakchar.

Locals said, in a sequel of a previous land-related dispute, the baby was killed.

On Thursday Jiad went to the house of his maternal aunt at about 5:30pm, but he did not return home. After a long search, his body was found by locals lying inside a boundary wall of the ward.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The deceased's family and relatives said, he was strangulated to death. They sought justice and exemplary punishment in this regard.

Eyewitnesses said, injury marks were found on the left side of his throat and the ear.

Laxmipur Sadar Model PS OC Jashim Uddin confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the body of a man from a wheat field in Charghat Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sumon Mallick, 35, son of late Mukul Mallick, a resident of Ghoshpara Village under Shalua Union in the upazila.

The deceased's family members said Sumon had been missing since Monday afternoon.

Later, locals spotted his body lying at a wheat field in the area on Tuesday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore no injury marks.

Charghat Model PS OC (Investigation) Abdul Latif confirmed the incident.











