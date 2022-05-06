Video
Home Countryside

Four drown in four districts

Published : Friday, 6 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Our Correspondents

Four people including three minor children drowned in separate incidents in four districts- Noakhali, Bhola, Chandpur and Mymensingh, recently.  
NOAKHALI: A deputy commissioner of taxes (DCT), Zone-13, Dhaka, drowned after getting down into a dighi (a large water body) for bath in Chatkhil Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
DCT Omar Faruque Masum, 35, was rescued from Mallica Dighi in Khilpara Union of the upazila at around 5:30pm.
The DCT was then rushed to local Wahab Taiyeba Hospital, where the on-duty doctor pronounced him dead.
Omar Faruque Masum, son of late Fazlur Rahman of Kalikapur Village under Ward No. 8 of Khilpara Union, joined the 31st BCS (Taxation) cadre.
Local sources said Omar Faruque Masum along with his six friends got down into the dighi for bath in the afternoon. All the friends went to the middle of the dighi by swimming. Though all his six friends managed to reach the shore, he failed to do that and drowned in the dighi.
However, none could say clearly how he drowned in the dighi.
Being informed, police and fire service personnel rushed to the scene and rescued Masum in an unconscious state at around 5:30 pm with the help of locals.
He was then rushed to local Wahab Taiyeba Hospital, where an on-duty doctor pronounced him dead.
Masum's brother-in-law Md Wahidur Rahman said none of Masum's family lived at his village home. He along with his friends came at the village. He has wife and two daughters. His mother lives in Chattogram.
Md Shahidul Islam, superintendent of police (SP) in Noakhali, said legal steps would be taken on the basis of the complaint from the deceased's family members.
DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Monday.
Deceased Rahim, 10, was the son of Taher Mijhi, a resident of Ward No. 3 under Uttar Jaynagar Union in the upazila.
Relatives said Rahim's mothers came to Bhola from Chattogram on 27th Ramadan to celebrate Eid. Rahim drowned on Monday when his mother was busy in household works.
After one hour of search, locals recovered his body from the pond.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Daulatkhan Police Station (PS) confirmed the incident.
CHANDPUR: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Hajiganj Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Mohammad Zunaid Hossain, 3, son of Md Abul Khayer, a resident of Radasar Village in the upazila.
Local sources said the boy slipped into a pond nearby his house while he was playing beside it.
Later, the family members recovered the body.
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A child drowned in the Brahmaputra River in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Raihan, 8, son of Hafiz Uddin, a resident of Chakirchar area under Charalgi Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Raihan drowned in the Brahmaputra River in the afternoon while he was taking bath along with his friends.
Later, a team of Gafargaon Fire Service Station recovered his body from the river after two hours of effort.
Gafargaon Fire Service Station Officer Ram Prasad Pal confirmed the incident.


