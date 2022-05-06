Black stone import through Banglabandha begins



Black stone at Banglabandha Land Port. photo: observer

The first consignment of 1,000 MT (metric tons) reached by trucks, entering via Fulbari Upazila in Panchagarch District.

On an experimental basis, the first import was made by C&F (clearing and forwarding) Agent Khandakar Traders. It was exported by Sarkar Enterprise from India.

The business activities began with India under bilateral agreement allowing black stone import to Bangladesh on January 22 in 2011. But it is the beginning of the black stone import.

The four-nation-linking land port is geographically important for different businesses including tourism. India's Jharkand is 300 kilometre away from the port. Communications are easy by road, rail, and air.

Businesses increased exceeding target through the port in the last year while revenue was recorded double. The business expansion is going on.

Besides black stone, jute, battery, soft drinks, garments items, cap, hanger, soap, biscuit, chanachur, juice, glass are exported to Nepal through the port. From India and Nepal, stone, red gram pulse, and several other items are imported to Bangladesh.

Proprietor of Khandakar Traders Khandakar Arif Hossain Lipton said, black stone is premium quality stone. I opened L/C for 1,000 MT stone worth Tk 9.88 lakh on an experimental basis, he said.

Till reaching the port, the cost of per MT stone of 3/4-5/8 size stood at Tk 44,000/45,000 including VAT.

It's demand is very high for being superior quality black stone, he added.

That is why, soon after opening L/C, many people are contacting us for bringing black stone, he further said.

Banglabandha Revenue Officials confirmed the import of black stone by Khandakar Traders. Black stone was not imported earlier, he added.

To enhance volumes of export-import businesses through the land port, customs authorities are remaining active round the clock, he maintained.











