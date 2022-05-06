Video
Obituary

Published : Friday, 6 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151
Our Correspondents

Kamrul Ahsan Shajahan
KISHOREGANJ: District Awami League President and former chairman of Mithamoin Upazila Parishad Freedom Fighter (FF) Advocate Kamrul Ahsan Shajahan died of heart failure at 4:30am on Monday.
His namaz-e-janaza was held in Maishakandi area in Mithamoin Upazila.
Later, he was buried with state honour at his family graveyard in the area.
FF Kamrul left behind his wife, six sons, two step-sisters, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.
Khademul Islam
KALIHATI, TANGAIL: Alhaj Khademul Islam Master, former general secretary of District Primary School Teachers' Association, died at his residence at Rajabari under Elenga Municipality in Kalihati Upazila at 2pm on Saturday. He was 72.
 He had been suffering from various diseases including old-age complications for long. His namaz-e-janaza was held on Rajabari Central Eidgah Field at 9:30pm.
Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.  
He left behind his wife, two sons, two daughters, grandchildren and many well-wishers to mourn his death.


