Friday, 6 May, 2022, 8:22 AM
Home Countryside

Dairy sector gaining momentum at Char Fasson

Published : Friday, 6 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137
Our Correspondent

The photo shows a herd of buffalos of a dairy farm at Char Fasson. photo: observer

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, May 5: Small and marginal dairy farms are producing safe food items of cow and buffalo milk in Char Fasson Upazila of the district.
As the very coastal upazila is blessed by sea and rivers, dairy-based profitable farms are being encouraged officially. Seeing cost-effective sale and profit, entrepreneurs are becoming much sincere in the case of ensuring food safety first by using all-out digital devices.
In this process, government's PKSF (Palli Karma Sahayak Foundation) guided FDA (Family Development Authority) is assisting in milk production and milk-made products including Bhoisha Doi (curd) of buffalo and butter of cow milk in the upazila.
Under Sustainable Enterprise Project (SEP) of the PKSF, milk product producing and large-scale marketing trainings are being provided to the entrepreneurs.  According to FDA sources, extensive work is going on with diversifying productivities of dairy food items. While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, officials of the PKSF said, in fact, modernity is touching entrepreneurship of the dairy sector in coastal areas of Char Fasson. With expansion of the dairy sector, dairy farm entrepreneurs are becoming modern in terms of living and social activities.
According to sources at the Department of Livestock Services-Bhola, more than one lakh buffalos are farmed naturally in different chars of Bhola District. About four lakh cows are reared in living houses and farms. Of these, 1, 18,223 cows and 52,190 buffalos are reared in Char Fasson Upazila. There are 186 cow farms and 82 buffalo farms in the upazila.
In the past, dairy owners farmed cattle in traditional system. Most farm owners are rearing their cows with proper healthcare and suitable shades. Farms are cleaned regularly at the time of collecting milk in the morning and afternoon. For milk collection, aluminium cans are used in place of plastic pots.
In large and medium farms, different types of digital systems are used, such as software-based data management, air tagging, face detection, milking machine, cream separator machine, and AI (artificial insemination) gun of artificial breeding.  
Because of the digitalisation, 100-120-tonne milk of cow and buffalo are produced per day in the upazila.
Different milk-based products are produced. Of these, Bhoisha Doi, prepared from raw milk of buffalo, is most popular. It is available in Dhaka as well. Organic food shops in Dhaka's Mirpur, Mohammadpur, Lalmatia, and Darussalam areas are purchasing Bhoisha Doi and selling this to consumers.
Bhoisha Doi trader Mohammad Siraj Mia said, "I have been continuing to produce Bhoisha Doi for around 40 years. Whoever has taken my Doi once, he goes nowhere. My business in Char Fasson is going well. So I have taken a shop in Dhaka."
FDA's Executive Director Md Kamal Uddin said, "According to the instruction of Bangladesh Safe Food Authority, we are working at the entrepreneur level in marketing milk and milk products. In association with entrepreneurs, milk and milk products are now arriving in markets at a higher volume than before. Marginal people are benefitting financially while consumers are getting safe food."
Dairy Science Department of Bangladesh Agriculture University tested the quality of Bhoisha Doi. The test found no harmful elements in the curd.
To establish Bhoisha Doi as a brand in bazaars across the country, different attempts have been made. Publicity of hygienic wrapping, online marketing and bazaar expansion is continuing.
Besides, small entrepreneurs are being trained on new products, such as cheese of buffalo milk, butter, cottage cheese of cow milk, and butter milk.


