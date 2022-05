CHANDPUR, May 5: A farmer died from snakebite in Hajiganj Upazila of the district recently.

Locals said a venomous snake bit Shohag Hossain, 32, of Dikchail Village while he was cutting paddy with other farmers in the area on April 28.

Later, he was rushed to Hajiganj Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Paschim Union Chairman Mujibur Rahman Mujib confirmed the matter.