

After a Covid-induced hiatus of two years, the largest Eid congregation











After a Covid-induced hiatus of two years, the largest Eid congregation in Asia was held at Sholakia Eidgah Maidan in Kishoreganj on Tuesday. About three lakh devotees participated in the congregation this year conducted by Maulana Shoaib Bin Abdur Rouf as Imam. Kishoreganj DC Mohammad Shamim Alam, SP Md Masrukur Rahman Khaled, Kishoreganj Municipality Mayor Md Pervaz Mia, ADC (General) Md Nazmul Islam Sarker and Sadar UNO Mohammad Ali Siddique also attended the prayer. photo: observer