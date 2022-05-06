Two teenagers among three ‘commit suicide’

Three people including two teenagers have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Chattogram, Natore and Noakhali, recently.

CHATTOGRAM: A teenage boy, whose dream was to become a cricketer, killed himself at his residence in EPZ area of Chattogram on Thursday night, having failed to endure acute poverty.

The deceased was identified as Sagar Majumdar, 18 son of Nayan Majumdar, a resident of the area in the city. He was an eleventh grader at Islamia University College in the city.

Police sources said Sagar hanged himself from the ceiling of a room in his house at night.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared him dead at around 11pm.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the CMCH morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's family sources said Sagar's dream was being a cricketer. But he got mentally ill as his family had to fight with poverty due to his father's illness.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pachlaish Police Station (PS) Sadekur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps will be taken in this connection.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: An elderly man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Baraigram Upazila of the district at dawn on Monday.

Deceased Ashraful Islam, 65, was the son of late Abdul Wahed of Teltupi Village in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district.

Local Ward Councillor Atwar Rahman Liton said Ashraful had been living in his father-in-law's house in Moukhara Natun Garuhata area under Baraigram Municipality for long.

However, he took loan money from different sources to run his family. As he could not repay the loan, he became frustrate.

Following this, he hanged himself from a mango tree nearby the house at dawn on Monday.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after an autopsy.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Baraigram PS in this connection.

Baraigram PS Inspector (Investigation) Abdur Rahim confirmed the incident.

NOAKHALI: A young girl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Nur Nahar Akhter Farhana, 12, daughter of Md Sahab Uddin, a resident of Charmajid Village under Ward No. 8 in Charbata Union of the upazila. She was a seventh grader at Hazi Mosharef Hossain High School in the area.

Police and local sources said the girl hanged herself from the ceiling fan in her bedroom at around 8:30pm following a huff with her parents over Eid shopping.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Subarnachar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Farhana dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy as per their request.

Char Jabbar PS OC Md Ziaul Haque confirmed the incident.











