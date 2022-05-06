Two electrocuted in Sirajganj, Netrakona

An elderly woman and a man have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Sirajganj and Netrakona, in four days.

SIRAJGANJ: An elderly woman was electrocuted in Chauhali Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Rahima Khatun, 60, wife of late Abdul Matin, a resident of West Kodalia Village under Khaspukuria Union in the upazila.

Police sources said Rahima came in contact with an electric wire while she was cutting down a banana tree in the morning, which left her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy as no complaint was received in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge of Chauhali Police Station Harun ar-Rashid confirmed the incident.

NETRAKONA: A man was electrocuted in Kendua Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Mannan, 35, son of late Labhu Mia, a resident of Tarakandia Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Mannan came in contact with a live electric wire while he was working at a duck farm nearby his house, which left him critically injured.

Injured Abdul Mannan was taken to Kendua Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.











