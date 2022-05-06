Four murdered in three dists

Four men including a woman and a former leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Bogura, Kishoreganj and Moulvibazar, in four days.

BOGURA: Two people were murdered in separate incidents in Sadar and Dhunat upazilas of the district in four days.

A 65-year-old US expatriate was hacked to death allegedly by some miscreants in Sadar Upazila early Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Razzak Sarker, a former leader of Juba Dal. He was a US citizen and lived there with his family.

Police and local sources said after visiting his mother's grave in Mahishbathan Village of the upazila, Abdur Razzak was sitting at a tea stall at early hours on Wednesday.

At that time, a group of miscreants led by his nephew Omar Khayyam Sarker Ropon surrounded him with 10 to 12 motorcycles and stabbed him indiscriminately with a sharp weapon.

He then tried to escape while opening fire on the miscreants using his licensed pistol, but Razzak fell injured on the road in Trimohoni.

Police rescued him and took him to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Bogura Sadar Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Zahidul Haque said Omar Khayyam, nephew of Razzak, was arrested on Wednesday morning.

Besides, Ropon's associates Abdul Hannan, Johnny and Al Amin were admitted to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) with bullet wounds and were also detained, he added.

One foreign pistol and several bullet casings were recovered from the scene.

No case has been filed on behalf of the deceased's family immediately.

The body is in the hospital morgue and will be handed over to the deceased's family members after an autopsy, said the inspector.

On the other hand, a 35-year-old female garment worker was beaten to death in Dhunat Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Deceased Jhaloki Begum, wife of Mohan Akand, was tied up and beaten at their house in Gowahori (Pagla Ber) Village under Gosaibari Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Mohan Akand has six brothers. Two of his brothers - Nazrul and Kamrul had a dispute with Mohan's family since the last union parishad election.

On Sunday, the duo threatened Mohan to evict his family from the village which led to a tussle. At around 9 pm, followers of Nazrul and Kamrul tied up Jhaloki to a pole and beat her indiscriminately, said locals.

Seriously injured Jhaloki was taken to Dhunat Upazila Hospital and later, shifted to Bogura SZRMCH following the deterioration of her condition.

Later, she succumbed to her injuries at the SZRMCH while undergoing treatment.

Her son Milon Akand and brother-in-law Mizanur Akand were also injured during the attack. Among them Mizanur's condition was critical, locals said.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dhunat PS Kripa Sindhu Bala confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

KISHOREGANJ: A former leader of BCL was stabbed to death while he was returning from an arbitration in Karimganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Paschim Kandail Kamarhatia Village under Joyka Union at around 12pm.

Deceased Nazmul Huda, 30, was the son of Mazlu Khan, a resident of Paschim Kandail Kamarhatia Village in the upazila. He was the former vice-president of District Unit of BCL.

Nazmul Huda had been living in Dhaka. He came to his village home on the occasion of Eid. However, police arrested a person and a case was filed with Karimganj PS in this connection

Karimganj PS OC Shamsul Alam Siddique confirmed the incident.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A man was beaten to death by his elder brother in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Khaledul Rahman, 42, a resident of Purno Sreesurja Village in the upazila.

Police sources said Manik Mia had been at loggerheads with his younger brother Khaledul over the ownership of a piece of land for long.

Following this, an altercation took place in between the brothers on Sunday morning.

At one stage of the altercation, Manik started beating his brother with a bamboo stick, leaving him critically injured.

Later, Khaledul succumbed to his injuries at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital. However, police have arrested Manik Mia and his wife in this connection.

Sub-Inspector of Shamsernagar Police Outpost Abdur Rahman Gazi confirmed the incident.











