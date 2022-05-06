Canal at Nabinagar set to disappear for unplanned culverts



A view of the dying Majikara Khal in Nabinagar Upazila. photo: observer

The Majikara Khal was named for anchoring boats in the point. Once there was strong current in the canal.

A visit found a box culvert in the place of a broken bridge over the canal. The culvert was built after breaking the active bridge by RHD (Roads and Highways Department). It has narrowed the flow mouth of the canal.

Considering public communication, another culvert has been built in the canal's other end by Nabinagar Municipality. It is smaller than the culvert of RHD. Also lands of both banks of the canal have been grabbed by locals. The canal has been narrowed. It's flow has got blocked due to piles of garbage.

Locals said, hundreds of boats would come to Majikara Khal about seven/eight years back. Then there was huge current in the canal. Besides, demolished materials including pillars of the broken bridge have been lying in the middle of the canal for several years, he added.

Many croplands in the locality are lying un-cultivated. If the canal is re-activated, local people will benefit much, they maintained.

Mayor Shib Sankar Das said, here water flow has been hampered for breaking the bridge and building the culvert. "I have built a culvert at the inner part of the canal considering people and students of College Para and Majipara. Besides, I will work for rescuing the canal."

Deputy Commissioner Md Shahgir Alam said, it is offensive to grab and pollute river-canal. "No written complaint has been made to me about the canal grabbing and pollution. We will inquire about it," he added.











