Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 May, 2022, 8:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Boris Johnson faces election test as scandals overshadow vote

Published : Friday, 6 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118

LONDON, May 5: Voters in Britain went to the polls in local government elections on Thursday where they are expected to punish Prime Minister Boris Johnson over a cost-of-living crisis and fines for breaking his own COVID-19 lockdown rules.
The elections are seen as a test of support for Johnson, who became the first British leader in living memory to have broken the law while in office when he was fined last month for attending a birthday gathering in his office in 2020.
A sharp rise in global energy prices that has pushed up consumers' gas and electricity bills is now also feeding through to the cost of goods in shops, putting more pressure on household budgets. Read full story
A poor set of results will increase pressure on Johnson, who has been under pressure for months and faces three investigations and the possibility of more police fines over his attendance at other lockdown-breaking gatherings.
"These elections are without doubt the biggest test of Boris Johnson since the 2019 general election and come after what has been a very difficult time for him and his government," said Tony Travers, a professor at the London School of Economics.
But some lawmakers among Johnson's governing Conservatives say that while the party may perform badly in some of its traditional supportive regions in southeast England, critics may not have the numbers to trigger a coup against the prime minister.
"I don't think they have the numbers. It's not wise to move until you do have the numbers," one Conservative former minister said on condition of anonymity, referring to several unsuccessful attempts to oust Johnson's predecessor Theresa May.
Votes will decide almost 7,000 council seats across the United Kingdom, determining the makeup of 140 local government authorities, which are responsible for the day-to-day provision of public services.
On Thursday morning Johnson, accompanied by his dog Dilyn, went to a polling station at Methodist Central Hall a short walk from his Downing Street residence to cast his vote.
The results will not directly affect Johnson's practical ability to govern because the vote does not cause seats in parliament to change hands.
But with the main opposition Labour Party trying to press its criticism of the government's response to the cost-of-living crisis, a poor performance could embolden critics in his party who wonder if he is still an electoral asset ahead of the next general election that must be held before the end of 2024.
Adding to borrowers' woes, the Bank of England is likely to raise interest rates to the highest level in 13 years on Thursday as it battles high inflation. Read full story
An analysis by pollster Find Out Now and political consultancy Electoral Calculus suggested the Conservatives could lose some 800 council seats and Labour could gain control of about 20 councils. Read full story
Academics Colin Rallings and Michael Thrasher say a loss of 350 Conservative seats would be bad for the Conservatives.
"Unless the results are catastrophically bad, I expect Johnson will be damaged, but he will continue to limp on," Travers said. "At the moment, he is helped by the lack of any obvious successor."
Two of the key results in London will be Wandsworth and Westminster, both traditionally Conservative strongholds that now could be within reach of Labour.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Death toll rises to 26 in Chinese building collapse
Russia practises nuclear-capable missile strikes: ministry
Boris Johnson faces election test as scandals overshadow vote
Arab Israelis attend a demonstration on May 5 a near city
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) sits with Indian Prime Minister
Rising oil prices buy Iran time in nuclear talks, officials say
France and India call for immediate end to Ukraine hostilities
UK deploys 8,000 troops to Europe to deter ‘Russian aggression’


Latest News
Western arms to Ukraine preventing 'quick' end to conflict: Kremlin
Russia 'still ready' to give Azovstal civilians safe passage: Putin
Assault on tourists at Jaflong, 5 arrested
BAF family exchanges Eid greetings
BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk 143 cr in April
Water-logging in Ctg city due to light rain
Bangladesh receives record $2.09 billion remittance in April
Death toll rises to 26 in Chinese building collapse
Two friends killed in Jashore road crash
Girl strangled after she severs penis of youth in Dhaka
Most Read News
Girl strangled after she severs penis of youth in Dhaka
France, India call for immediate end to Ukraine hostilities
Heavy rain, floods kills 22 in Afghanistan
Bangladesh receives record $2.09 billion remittance in April
President declares disaster in New Mexico wildfire zone
Nearly 15mln deaths associated with COVID-19: WHO
Convicted Haji Salim returns Dhaka from Bangkok
US Fed makes biggest rate increase since 2000 to fight inflation
Lankan bowlers first 12 balls may pose danger to Bangladesh
Water-logging in Ctg city due to light rain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft