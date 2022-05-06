

Arab Israelis attend a demonstration on May 5 a near city of Sakhnin in northern Israel, on May 5 ahead of the Palestinian marking of the 74th anniversary of the Nakba, the "catastrophe" of Israel's creation in 1948. Palestinians and Arab Israelis commemorate the Nakba on May 15 -- the official date of Israel's creation according to the western calendar. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fled their homes or were forced out of them on the creation of Israel in 1948. Those who stayed in their villages when Israel was created are now described as Israeli Arabs, but the majority became refugees in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and neighbouring Arab countries. photo : AFP