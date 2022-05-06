Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 May, 2022, 8:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) sits with Indian Prime Minister

Published : Friday, 6 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) sits with Indian Prime Minister

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) sits with Indian Prime Minister

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) sits with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during a meeting at the Elysee palace in Paris, on May 4.    photo : AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Death toll rises to 26 in Chinese building collapse
Russia practises nuclear-capable missile strikes: ministry
Boris Johnson faces election test as scandals overshadow vote
Arab Israelis attend a demonstration on May 5 a near city
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) sits with Indian Prime Minister
Rising oil prices buy Iran time in nuclear talks, officials say
France and India call for immediate end to Ukraine hostilities
UK deploys 8,000 troops to Europe to deter ‘Russian aggression’


Latest News
Western arms to Ukraine preventing 'quick' end to conflict: Kremlin
Russia 'still ready' to give Azovstal civilians safe passage: Putin
Assault on tourists at Jaflong, 5 arrested
BAF family exchanges Eid greetings
BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk 143 cr in April
Water-logging in Ctg city due to light rain
Bangladesh receives record $2.09 billion remittance in April
Death toll rises to 26 in Chinese building collapse
Two friends killed in Jashore road crash
Girl strangled after she severs penis of youth in Dhaka
Most Read News
Girl strangled after she severs penis of youth in Dhaka
France, India call for immediate end to Ukraine hostilities
Heavy rain, floods kills 22 in Afghanistan
Bangladesh receives record $2.09 billion remittance in April
President declares disaster in New Mexico wildfire zone
Nearly 15mln deaths associated with COVID-19: WHO
Convicted Haji Salim returns Dhaka from Bangkok
US Fed makes biggest rate increase since 2000 to fight inflation
Lankan bowlers first 12 balls may pose danger to Bangladesh
Water-logging in Ctg city due to light rain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft