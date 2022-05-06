Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 May, 2022, 8:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Cricket-loving actor Stephen Fry named as next MCC president

Published : Friday, 6 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 205

In this file photo taken on July 18, 2014 British actor Stephen Fry rings the five minute bell ahead of the second day of the second Test cricket match between England and India, at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, England. - British actor and writer Stephen Fry was named, on May 4, 2022, as the next president of the influenttial Marylebone Cricket Club, which is the custodian of the laws of the game. Fry, 64, will take over from former England women's team captain Clare Connor in October. photo: AFP

In this file photo taken on July 18, 2014 British actor Stephen Fry rings the five minute bell ahead of the second day of the second Test cricket match between England and India, at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, England. - British actor and writer Stephen Fry was named, on May 4, 2022, as the next president of the influenttial Marylebone Cricket Club, which is the custodian of the laws of the game. Fry, 64, will take over from former England women's team captain Clare Connor in October. photo: AFP

LONDON, MAY 5: British actor and writer Stephen Fry was Wednesday named as the next president of the influential Marylebone Cricket Club, which is the custodian of the laws of the game.
Fry, 64, will take over from former England women's team captain Clare Connor in October.
"I am honoured and proud to be nominated as the next president of MCC," said Fry, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for playing Oscar Wilde in the 1997 film "Wilde".
"It is a club that is known throughout the world for what it represents in the game and to be gifted the opportunity to perform this role is truly humbling.
"I thank Clare for this incredible opportunity and I look forward to supporting her as president-designate over the summer before commencing my own innings in the autumn."
Fry, who has been president of mental health charity Mind for more than a decade, is also a playwright, comedian and film director.
Connor, who last year became the MCC's first female president since the Lord's-based club was founded in 1787, said she was "thrilled" to announce Fry as her successor -- the post is rotated on an annual basis.
The former skipper, who is managing director of England women's cricket, said: "He has a deep love and care for cricket and will be a wonderful ambassador for MCC.... He will bring a wealth of experience to the role and I hope he thoroughly enjoys his year."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nadal wins on return from injury in Madrid
Leicester aim to write 'another chapter' against Roma in Euro semi
Liverpool's 'mentality monsters' flex muscles to keep quadruple bid alive
Another stunning comeback brings Real Madrid's next generation to the fore
ManC suffer most painful Champions League meltdown
Cricket-loving actor Stephen Fry named as next MCC president
Williamson to lead New Zealand in England Test series
Indian cricket board bans journalist for threatening player


Latest News
Western arms to Ukraine preventing 'quick' end to conflict: Kremlin
Russia 'still ready' to give Azovstal civilians safe passage: Putin
Assault on tourists at Jaflong, 5 arrested
BAF family exchanges Eid greetings
BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk 143 cr in April
Water-logging in Ctg city due to light rain
Bangladesh receives record $2.09 billion remittance in April
Death toll rises to 26 in Chinese building collapse
Two friends killed in Jashore road crash
Girl strangled after she severs penis of youth in Dhaka
Most Read News
Girl strangled after she severs penis of youth in Dhaka
France, India call for immediate end to Ukraine hostilities
Heavy rain, floods kills 22 in Afghanistan
Bangladesh receives record $2.09 billion remittance in April
President declares disaster in New Mexico wildfire zone
Nearly 15mln deaths associated with COVID-19: WHO
Convicted Haji Salim returns Dhaka from Bangkok
US Fed makes biggest rate increase since 2000 to fight inflation
Lankan bowlers first 12 balls may pose danger to Bangladesh
Water-logging in Ctg city due to light rain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft