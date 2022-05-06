Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 May, 2022, 8:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Williamson to lead New Zealand in England Test series

Published : Friday, 6 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147

Williamson to lead New Zealand in England Test series

Williamson to lead New Zealand in England Test series

WELLINGTON, MAY 5: New Zealand named a fit-again Kane Williamson as captain of their enlarged squad for the Test series in England, where he will hope the triumphs of a year earlier can be repeated.
An elbow injury sidelined captain Williamson from both of his country's recent home series draws against Bangladesh and South Africa.
The world class batsman has not played for New Zealand since November but returned to the crease last week for his Indian Premier League side, Sunrisers Hyderabad. Williamson is relishing the chance to lead a 20-strong squad in England which features four players uncapped in the longest form.
The three-Test series falls a year after New Zealand beat the English on home soil for the first time in more than 20 years.
Immediately after last year's series, the New Zealanders remained in England to beat India in the one-off inaugural Test World Championship final in Southampton.
"Playing Test cricket in England is always something quite special and we know the challenge is fierce," Williamson said.
"It's one of those places where conditions are unique. It's great to play them in their back yard.
"Our Test team's been fairly strong in terms of its consistency as a group for a while, so (the prospect of new players) is certainly something to be excited about."
Backup wicketkeeper Cam Fletcher has not played in any format for New Zealand while three players -- allrounder Michael Bracewell and seamers Blair Tickner and Jacob Duffy -- have played in shortened formats only.
There is a recall for top-order batsman Hamish Rutherford, who has not played a Test for seven years.
Ajaz Patel also returns, having been ignored during the home summer on seamer-friendly pitches.
The left-arm spinner's last Test was in the loss to India in Wankhede five months ago, when he became the third player to take 10 wickets in an innings.
Williamson is among five players involved in the IPL who are unlikely to be involved in two warmup matches -- at Hove (May 20-23) and Chlemsford (May 26-29).
The squad will be reduced to 15 ahead of the first Test against England, starting at Lord's on June 2.
Of the 15 players from the World Test Championship final squad, 13 are returning to England.
The exceptions are batsman Ross Taylor and wicketkeeper BJ Watling, who have both retired.

New Zealand squad:
Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Hamish Rutherford, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Colin de Grandhomme, Michael Bracewell, Cam Fletcher, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Jacob Duffy, Trent Boult, Ajaz Patel.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nadal wins on return from injury in Madrid
Leicester aim to write 'another chapter' against Roma in Euro semi
Liverpool's 'mentality monsters' flex muscles to keep quadruple bid alive
Another stunning comeback brings Real Madrid's next generation to the fore
ManC suffer most painful Champions League meltdown
Cricket-loving actor Stephen Fry named as next MCC president
Williamson to lead New Zealand in England Test series
Indian cricket board bans journalist for threatening player


Latest News
Western arms to Ukraine preventing 'quick' end to conflict: Kremlin
Russia 'still ready' to give Azovstal civilians safe passage: Putin
Assault on tourists at Jaflong, 5 arrested
BAF family exchanges Eid greetings
BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk 143 cr in April
Water-logging in Ctg city due to light rain
Bangladesh receives record $2.09 billion remittance in April
Death toll rises to 26 in Chinese building collapse
Two friends killed in Jashore road crash
Girl strangled after she severs penis of youth in Dhaka
Most Read News
Girl strangled after she severs penis of youth in Dhaka
France, India call for immediate end to Ukraine hostilities
Heavy rain, floods kills 22 in Afghanistan
Bangladesh receives record $2.09 billion remittance in April
President declares disaster in New Mexico wildfire zone
Nearly 15mln deaths associated with COVID-19: WHO
Convicted Haji Salim returns Dhaka from Bangkok
US Fed makes biggest rate increase since 2000 to fight inflation
Lankan bowlers first 12 balls may pose danger to Bangladesh
Water-logging in Ctg city due to light rain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft