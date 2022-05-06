Australia cricket great Slater's charges dropped over mental health

SYDNEY, MAY 5: The former Australia Test batsman Michael Slater has had domestic stalking and intimidation charges against him dropped under mental health laws.

A Sydney magistrate dismissed the charges against the 52-year-old at a hearing on Wednesday, putting Slater into the care of a doctor for mental health treatment instead, according to court documents Thursday.

Slater, who played Test cricket for Australia from 1993-2001 scoring 5,312 runs, faced charges of stalking or intimidation, breaching a restraining order, and using a carriage service -- such as a phone, email or social media -- to menace, harass or offend.

On the eve of Slater's Wednesday hearing at Sydney's Waverley Local Court, police said they were called to an apartment in the city's Manly district following a report of domestic violence.

On arrival Tuesday evening, police were told that a 52-year-old man had allegedly assaulted a 35-year-old woman, a New South Wales police spokesman said. -AFP













