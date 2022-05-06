National hockey team reach Bangkok

Bangladesh national hockey team reached Bangkok safely on Thursday to take part in the Asian Games 2022 qualifiers in Thailand and the Men's Asia Cup in Indonesia.

An Air Asia airlines, carrying the Bangladesh hockey team, reached in Bangkok at 1.30 am (BST) according to a message received from Bangladesh Hockey Federation.

All the players are well and fit and they also completed one and half hour first training session at the local stadium. The national hockey team will hold their second training session today (Friday) morning.

Earlier, on Wednesday night, national hockey team left for Bangkok to take part in the Asian Games 2022 qualifiers scheduled for May 6-15 in Thailand.

Bangladesh, which have been pitted in Pool B along with Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Singapore, will start their Asian Games 2022 qualifiers campaign taking on Indonesia on Saturday (May 7), meet Sri Lanka on Tuesday (May 10) and play their last pool B match against Singapore on Thursday (May 12).

The semifinals of the tournament will be held on May 14 while the final is slated for May 15.

After the Asian Games 2022 qualifiers, Bangladesh hockey team will move to Indonesia to participate in the Men's Asia Cup in Indonesia from May 23 to June 1.

Bangladesh hockey team: Biplob Kujur, Abu Sayeed Nippon, Khorshedur Rahman, Farhd Ahmed Shitul, Ashraful Islam, Sohanur Rahman Sabuz, Mehedi Hasan, Rezaul Karim Babu, Sarwar Hossain, Roman Sarkar, Naim Uddin, Fazle Hossain Rabbi, Prince Lal Samanta, Rasel Mahmud Jimmy, Milon Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Arshad Hossain and Pushkor Khisha Mimo. -BSS











