

Lankan bowlers first 12 balls may pose danger to Bangladesh

Lankan's newly appointed head coach Chris Silverwood however had already revealed the plan, saying that he challenged his Test bowlers to be hot on their first 12 balls.

According to him, if the bowlers can be very good in their first 12 balls, the batters will feel immense pressure.

"I've specifically challenged the Test bowlers to be hot on their first 12 balls, because as we all know the first 12 balls you can make a real impact on your spell as well as put pressure back on the batters," Silverwood said on Thursday while addressing the media for the first time since taking up the role of Sri Lanka head coach.

"It's about instilling the discipline that we can do good things for long periods of time and not getting bored of doing them. Hitting your lines and lengths, finding spots on any given pitch, and being able to live there, and then you bring in the skills like wobble seam, and all our guys swing it too, which is great. So, it's just about bringing all those skills together and being disciplined enough to live in one area, where you can wear the opposition down if need be."

In the recent time, Bangladesh's pacers did reasonably well in longer version format with Ebadot Hossain, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed proving them as potential match winner.

Due to the rise of the pacers and the reputation of Lankan spinners, Bangladesh are likely to prepare a pace-friendly wicket. Therefore, five pacers were called up along with three spinners, including Shakib Al Hasan in the Bangladesh squad. Unfortunately inform Taskin Ahmed will miss the series due to his injury.

Silverwood's first challenge will be Sri Lanka's tour of Bangladesh later this month, with the team due to fly out on May 8. The touring party, however, will not have the luxury of calling on Chameera, Lahiru Kumara or the recently retired Suranga Lakmal.

This means Sri Lanka take with them a fairly inexperienced fast-bowling unit. Silverwood, though, sees the bright side.

"From my point of the view, the fact that they're young means that they will take on information more quickly, and maybe try new things as well. The response has been excellent so far," Silverwood said.

"I want the Sri Lankan flair, I want the boys to express themselves; I don't want them to be anybody else, I want them to be themselves and fly the flag for Sri Lanka."

After landing in Bangladesh on May 8, Sri Lanka will play a two-day practice match at BKSP on May 10-11. The first Test will be held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram from May 15 to 19. The two teams then will travel back to Dhaka to play the second and final Test match from May 23 to 27 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. -BSS











