Friday, 6 May, 2022, 8:19 AM
Archers upbeat to bring good result in Asia Cup stage-2

Published : Friday, 6 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 205

Group Photo of Bangladesh Archery Team. photo: BAF

The archers are upbeat to bring good results in the Asia Cup World Ranking tournament stage-2 scheduled to be held from May 6 to 11 in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq.
The equipment inspection, inauguration ceremony and managers meeting will be held today (Friday) while the main round of the tournament stage-2 begins on the following day through qualification round.
Earlier, on Tuesday an eighteen-member of Bangladesh archery team left for Iraq to compete in the tournament. City group is the sponsor of the Iraq-bound Bangladesh archery team.
For the first time, five technical officials from Bangladesh have been nominated by World Archery Asia to conduct the tournament.
Bangladesh Archery Federation general secretary Kazi Razib Uddin Ahmed Chapal served as technical delegate a total of eight times including this tournament. It can be mentioned that all the expenses of the appointed technical officers will be borne by the local organizing committee.
Bangladesh archery team earlier won three gold medals in the Asia Cup-World Ranking Tournament stage-1 held in March in Bangkok and they are upbeat to continue the same form in Iraq where it's is expected that they will earn more laurels for the country.

Bangladesh archery team:
Recurve men's - Ruman Sana, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Abdur Rahman Alif.
Recurve women's - Diya Siddique, Nasrin Akter and Beauty Roy.
Compound men's - Newaz Amed Rakib, Mithu Rahman and Mohammad Asikuzzaman.
Compound women's - Shamoly Roy, Bonna Akter and Suma Biswas.
Team officials - Mohammad Faisal Ahsan Ullah ( team manager), Mohammad Moniruzzaman (assistant team manager), Mohammad Azaz Ahmed (observer), Martin Frederick (head coach), Mohammad Ziaul Haque (coach) and Mohammad Hasan (coach).  
Technical officials - Kazi Razib Uddin Ahmed Chapal, (technical delegate), Tanvir Ahmed ( deputy chief judge), Kazi Rafid Ibne Rajib (competition manager), Mohammad Rafiq (result manager) and Mohammad Imdadul Haque (field cru manager).     -BSS


