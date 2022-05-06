BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk 143cr in April

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members seized different types of smuggled goods including arms and drugs worth Tk 143.01 crore in anti-smuggling drives across the country in April this year.

Sources at the BGB headquarters said the seized drugs include 15,93,205 Yaba pills, 3.192 kg crystal meth also known as ice, 7.150 kg heroin (brown sugar), 4 kg opium, 22,854 bottles of Phensidyl, 10,386 bottles of foreign liquor, 4,608 cans of beer, 2,571 kgs of hemp, 50,102 stimulant injections, 25,605 Anegra and Senegra tablets, 5,044 Eascof syrup, two bottles of LSD and 86,163 other tablets during the period between April 1 and April 31.

Other smuggled goods include 15.954 kg gold, 26 kg silver, 3,10,030 cosmetics items, 44,240 imitation jewellery, 20,051 sarees, 4,583 three-piece sets, blanket, bed sheets and shirt pieces, 1,206 pieces readymade garments, 2,925 cubic feet of timber, 7,028 kgs of tea, 30,450 kgs of coal, three touch stone idols, 14 trucks/covered vans, five private cars/microbuses, eight pickup vans, 27 CNG and engine driven auto-rickshaws and 73 motorcycles.

The seized arms included two pistols, four guns, 21 rounds of bullets and 3.4 kg gun powder.

Besides, legal action has been taken against 251 smugglers, 145 Bangladeshi nationals and nine Indians for illegally crossing the border during the period, said Public Relations Officer of the BGB headquarters Md Shariful Islam. -UNB