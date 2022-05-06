Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 May, 2022, 8:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk 143cr in April

Published : Friday, 6 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members seized different types of smuggled goods including arms and drugs  worth Tk 143.01 crore in anti-smuggling drives across the country in April this year.
Sources at the BGB headquarters said the seized drugs include 15,93,205 Yaba pills, 3.192 kg crystal meth also known as ice, 7.150 kg heroin (brown sugar), 4 kg opium, 22,854 bottles of Phensidyl, 10,386 bottles of foreign liquor, 4,608 cans of beer, 2,571 kgs of hemp, 50,102 stimulant injections,  25,605 Anegra and Senegra tablets, 5,044 Eascof syrup, two bottles of LSD and 86,163 other tablets during the period between April 1 and April 31.
Other smuggled goods include 15.954 kg gold, 26 kg silver, 3,10,030 cosmetics items, 44,240 imitation jewellery, 20,051 sarees, 4,583 three-piece sets, blanket, bed sheets and shirt pieces, 1,206 pieces readymade garments,  2,925 cubic feet of timber, 7,028 kgs of tea, 30,450 kgs of coal, three touch stone idols, 14 trucks/covered vans, five private cars/microbuses, eight pickup vans, 27 CNG and engine driven auto-rickshaws and 73 motorcycles.
The seized arms included two pistols, four guns, 21 rounds of bullets and 3.4 kg gun powder.
Besides, legal action has been taken against 251 smugglers, 145 Bangladeshi nationals and nine Indians for illegally crossing the border during the period, said Public Relations Officer of the BGB headquarters Md Shariful Islam.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk 143cr in April
People laugh at BNP’s call for movement: Quader
BNP top notches meet, greet Khaleda
Dhaka gifts Colombo Tk 20cr worth of medical supplies
BD uses tugboats to salvage sinking foreign ship
Titas resumes gas supply to suspended areas
No Covid death, 4 new cases in 24hrs
Children take a miniature train ride at the Shaheed Matiur Park


Latest News
Western arms to Ukraine preventing 'quick' end to conflict: Kremlin
Russia 'still ready' to give Azovstal civilians safe passage: Putin
Assault on tourists at Jaflong, 5 arrested
BAF family exchanges Eid greetings
BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk 143 cr in April
Water-logging in Ctg city due to light rain
Bangladesh receives record $2.09 billion remittance in April
Death toll rises to 26 in Chinese building collapse
Two friends killed in Jashore road crash
Girl strangled after she severs penis of youth in Dhaka
Most Read News
Girl strangled after she severs penis of youth in Dhaka
France, India call for immediate end to Ukraine hostilities
Heavy rain, floods kills 22 in Afghanistan
Bangladesh receives record $2.09 billion remittance in April
President declares disaster in New Mexico wildfire zone
Nearly 15mln deaths associated with COVID-19: WHO
Convicted Haji Salim returns Dhaka from Bangkok
US Fed makes biggest rate increase since 2000 to fight inflation
Lankan bowlers first 12 balls may pose danger to Bangladesh
Water-logging in Ctg city due to light rain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft