People laugh at BNP’s call for movement: Quader

NOAKHALI, May 5: Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday said the much-awaited Padma Bridge would be inaugurated in June.

"Padma Bridge will be opened in June for vehicular movement," he told journalists after attending a programme at his Companiganj village home in the district.

About BNP's movement, Quader, also the Awami League General Secretary, said BNP called for movement for 26 times in the last 13 years but they failed to do so. Now people laugh at BNP listening to its call for movement, he mentioned.

About his coming to his home constituency after a long period, Quader, a member of parliament from Noakhali-5 (Companiganj-Kabirhat), said: "I couldn't come to my area for a long period due to my illness. I couldn't offer jiarat at the graves of my parents. Now I am happy as I offered jiarat today and I met the people of my area."

"I did everything needed for my area during the Covid-19 situation. My relation with my locality did never cut off. I sent required oxygen concentrators, relief goods and foods during the crisis. ICU facilities were also ensured," he said.

The minister said he felt happy as he could come to his voters. "I have come to my own home and offered prayers. I am very happy today. I can't express properly my feelings in words," he added.

Earlier, the minister reached his residence at 11am and offered jiarat at his parents' graves. -BSS









