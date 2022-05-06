Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 May, 2022, 8:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BNP top notches meet, greet Khaleda

Published : Friday, 6 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125
Staff Correspondent 

BNP Standing Committee members exchanged Eid greetings with BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia after one year, on the day of holy Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday.
According to the pre-determined programme of the party, after the Eid-ul-Fitr prayer the party leaders paid homage at the grave of BNP Founder Ziaur Rahman.
Mirza Fakhrul was accompanied by party standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Nazrul Islam Khan, Chairperson's Adviser Zainul Abdin Farooq, Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and other party leaders paid homage at Ziaur Rahman grave.
On Tuesday night, seven members of the BNP Standing Committee, including BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, exchanged Eid greetings with Khaleda Zia at Khaleda Zia's Gulshan residence Firoza.  Khaleda Zia was released by a special executive order of the government. According to the order the party leaders and workers cannot meet with her. Only on two Eid days the BNP Standing Committee members can exchange Eid greetings with BNP Chairperson.
After the meeting with Khaleda Zia, Mirza Fakhhrul said "After the coronavirus pandemic, we, the members of the National Standing Committee, came together to meet BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to wish her a happy Eid."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk 143cr in April
People laugh at BNP’s call for movement: Quader
BNP top notches meet, greet Khaleda
Dhaka gifts Colombo Tk 20cr worth of medical supplies
BD uses tugboats to salvage sinking foreign ship
Titas resumes gas supply to suspended areas
No Covid death, 4 new cases in 24hrs
Children take a miniature train ride at the Shaheed Matiur Park


Latest News
Western arms to Ukraine preventing 'quick' end to conflict: Kremlin
Russia 'still ready' to give Azovstal civilians safe passage: Putin
Assault on tourists at Jaflong, 5 arrested
BAF family exchanges Eid greetings
BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk 143 cr in April
Water-logging in Ctg city due to light rain
Bangladesh receives record $2.09 billion remittance in April
Death toll rises to 26 in Chinese building collapse
Two friends killed in Jashore road crash
Girl strangled after she severs penis of youth in Dhaka
Most Read News
Girl strangled after she severs penis of youth in Dhaka
France, India call for immediate end to Ukraine hostilities
Heavy rain, floods kills 22 in Afghanistan
Bangladesh receives record $2.09 billion remittance in April
President declares disaster in New Mexico wildfire zone
Nearly 15mln deaths associated with COVID-19: WHO
Convicted Haji Salim returns Dhaka from Bangkok
US Fed makes biggest rate increase since 2000 to fight inflation
Lankan bowlers first 12 balls may pose danger to Bangladesh
Water-logging in Ctg city due to light rain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft