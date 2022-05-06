BNP top notches meet, greet Khaleda

BNP Standing Committee members exchanged Eid greetings with BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia after one year, on the day of holy Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday.

According to the pre-determined programme of the party, after the Eid-ul-Fitr prayer the party leaders paid homage at the grave of BNP Founder Ziaur Rahman.

Mirza Fakhrul was accompanied by party standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Nazrul Islam Khan, Chairperson's Adviser Zainul Abdin Farooq, Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and other party leaders paid homage at Ziaur Rahman grave.

On Tuesday night, seven members of the BNP Standing Committee, including BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, exchanged Eid greetings with Khaleda Zia at Khaleda Zia's Gulshan residence Firoza. Khaleda Zia was released by a special executive order of the government. According to the order the party leaders and workers cannot meet with her. Only on two Eid days the BNP Standing Committee members can exchange Eid greetings with BNP Chairperson.

After the meeting with Khaleda Zia, Mirza Fakhhrul said "After the coronavirus pandemic, we, the members of the National Standing Committee, came together to meet BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to wish her a happy Eid."

















