Dhaka gifts Colombo Tk 20cr worth of medical supplies



Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Health Minister Zahid Maleque hand over emergency medical supplies to Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Prof Sudharshan DS Seneviratne at the State Guest House Padma in the city on Thursday. photo : pid

"As a friend and close neighbour, it is also Bangladesh's privilege to stand by Sri Lanka in whatever way it can, during times of crisis," the Foreign Minister said while handing over medical assistance to Sri Lanka at a function held at State guesthouse Padma.

Bangladesh decided to send a significant quantity of medical supplies worth Tk 20 crores to Sri Lanka as a goodwill gesture.

However, Foreign Minister Momen and Health Minister Zahid Maleque handed over few boxes of medicine as a token to the Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Prof Sudharshan DS Seneviratne. Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceuticals Industries (BAPI) President Nazmul Hassan and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen were also present on the occasion.

The Foreign Minister said this medical assistance by the government of Bangladesh to the friendly people of Sri Lanka is the expression of solidarity and friendship between the two nations when they are celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations this year. He noted that Sri Lanka values the friendly relationship with Bangladesh and committed to further strengthening it in the coming days.

"This is yet another demonstration that the trajectory of our bilateral relations is in the right direction," he said.

Noting that every country is facing challenges of its own in varied degrees, Foreign Minister said mutual collaboration is much more essential than ever before in this trying time.

The dual impacts of Covid-19 pandemic, its resultant supply-chain disruption and the war between Russia and Ukraine have distorted the global economy, he said.

The Sri Lankan High Commissioner expressed gratitude of the government of Sri Lanka to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the government of Bangladesh for this friendly gesture of supplying medicine for the people of Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lankan envoy described the gift of the medicines as another demonstration that the trajectory of the bilateral relations was moving in the right direction. Both Essential Drug Company Ltd and Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceuticals Industries (BAPI) have contributed medicines of Tk 10 crores each.

"Our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was an epitome of humanity and love for the people. Our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, able daughter of Bangabandhu is carrying his legacy which often transcends geographical boundaries," Momen said.

He said the Prime Minister has set some unprecedented examples for the world and earned the recognition as "Mother of Humanity".

Under her able leadership, he said, Bangladesh never hesitates to extend assistance in its modest ability to any nation in difficulties, in particular, its neighbours, for ensuring shared peace and prosperity in the South Asia region.

"The cornerstone of our gesture is pure goodwill and friendship," Momen said, adding, "Our ability to assist with medicines and medical devices symbolizes a very significant achievement of Bangladesh in the pharmaceutical industry."

He said Bangladeshi products have by now earned good name in the global pharmaceutical market due to high quality and competitive pricing. "We are also exporting to Sri Lanka."

The medicine supplies are expected to reach Sri Lanka within a few days time, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier, Bangladesh supported Sri Lanka by providing US$200 million through currency swapping arrangement.

Momen thanked the Health Minister and his team and all other officials including in the Foreign Ministry for taking the trouble in arranging medical supplies for Sri Lanka, during the Eid holidays.

He also thanked the local pharmaceutical companies and entrepreneurs for their generous support.











