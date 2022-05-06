Video
Titas resumes gas supply to suspended areas

Published : Friday, 6 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Special Correspondent

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited (Titas) has resumed its gas supply in different part of the city and adjoining areas from Thursday afternoon.
Earlier, Titas gas suspended the gas supply at 10:00pm on May 3, Eid Day, for a period of 48 hours in different areas including Amin Bazar, Hemayetpur, Savar EPZ, Ashulia, Manikganj, Dhamrai due to maintenance work.
It said in a press release that it will suspend gas supply to two high-pressure pipelines for maintenance and replacement works for 48 hours from 10:00pm on May 3.  
The high-pressure gas pipelines are Dhanua-Savar 20-inch dia gas transmission line and 30-inch dia gas transmission line from Bangabandhu Bridge's Eastern end to western end.


