Friday, 6 May, 2022, 8:18 AM
No Covid death, 4 new cases in 24hrs

Lowest positivity rate at 0.18pc since 2020

Published : Friday, 6 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh reported four new Covid cases in 24 hours until Thursday morning which took its total caseload to 1,952,747.
With no new Covid death reported during this period the country's total fatalities from the pandemic remained unchanged at 29,127, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily positivity rate dropped to 0.18 per cent, the lowest since the pandemic broke out here, from Wednesday's 0.60 per cent as 2,226 samples were tested.
The fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.
Besides, the recovery rate rose to 97.13 per cent as 257 patients recovered during this period. In April, the country reported only five Covid-linked deaths and 1,114 new cases, while 14,100 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.    -UNB


