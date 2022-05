Police have detained 453 Rohingya people, including women and children, on the Cox's Bazar beach a day after Eid-ul-Fitr.

Md Rafiqul Islam, additional superintendent of police in the district, said the refugees were detained in a two-hour drive on the beach on Wednesday afternoon.

The detainees are residents of refugee camps at Ukhiya and Teknaf. They include 41 women, 67 children and 345 men.

