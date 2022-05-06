Video
Bus operators desperate for passengers on empty Dhaka streets after Eid

Published : Friday, 6 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 172

It is normal for Dhaka to feel slightly deserted the day after Eid. This year, however, Dhaka looks even emptier after Eid as more people have left the capital than in the past two years due to the ebbing of the coronavirus pandemic.
As pandemic restrictions were lifted, homebound Eid travellers began to leave Dhaka on Apr 28.
On Wednesday, the day after Eid, Dhaka's streets were full of auto-rickshaws and buses, but there were hardly any passengers. Bus helpers were beckoning the few people on the road to try and get customers.
Busy thoroughfares in the city, including Rampura, Mouchak, Malibagh, Kakrail, Bijoynagar, Topkhana Road, Paltan, Fakirapul, and Shahjahanpur did not have any of their usual congestion. Traffic police were relaxed.
Autorickshaws were waiting at different intersections for passengers. Five were lined up at Malibagh intersection. A few of the drivers - Rahmatullah, Abdul Rahman and Ripon said they hardly had any customers. They had started work in the morning and had yet to pick up a single passenger, even as the day wore on.
But the drivers expected to pick up a 'handsome income' this evening as people head out.
Rickshaws are banned on the major roads in Dhaka, but they rule the small roads and alleys. But, as of 10 am, only a few rickshaws could be seen in the alleys. Many rickshaw pullers were taking naps due to the lack of customers.
A large number of Dhaka's rickshaw pullers came to the city from other districts in search of work. Many of them return to their village homes to spend the Eid holidays with their dear ones.
"Most of the rickshaw pullers in Dhaka are from Rangpur, Gaibandha, Bogura, Jamalpur, and Mymensingh and they have gone home. That's why you see very few rickshaws on the street," said rickshaw puller Momin Mia.
Many of them will be back by Thursday, he said.
CNG-run auto-rickshaws, buses and other transports were running, but the number of passengers had dropped.
During the Eid holidays, Dhaka is also a calm and peaceful place for those pedestrians who usually dread crossing the road.
"Dhaka has so many cars and other vehicles running on the streets that it feels dangerous to cross," said Rafiqul Islam, a septuagenarian on the street in Shantinagar.
"But, as it is the day after Eid, there is little traffic and I was able to cross easily. I was astonished to see such a clear road."     
    -bdnews24.com


