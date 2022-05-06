NCC Bank promotes Mahbub Alam as DMD



Md. Mahbub Alam

Mahbub Alam started his banking career as a Probationary Officer of the Uttara Bank Ltd. in 1996. Later, he worked for Mercantile Bank Ltd. and Jamuna Bank Ltd.. During his 25 years of banking career, he served in different departments such as Foreign Exchange, Credit Management and Branch Banking.

He completed his Bachelor of Commerce (Honors) and Masters in Accounting from the University of Dhaka and later, he obtained his MBA (Finance) from the IBA of University of Dhaka. Md. Mahbub Alam has been promoted to the post of Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of NCC Bank Ltd. Prior to this he was serving the rank as Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate Business Unit of the bank. Earlier, he also served as the Manager of Gulshan Branch of the same bank after joining the bank in January, 2017.