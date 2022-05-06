

BRAC Bank approves 15pc dividend

The approval came at the 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on virtual platform on April 28, 2022. A significant number of shareholders participated in the AGM, says a press release.

Presided over by Chairman Dr. Ahsan H. Mansur, the AGM was also attended by Directors - Asif Saleh, Fahima Choudhury, Farzana Ahmed, Dr. Zahid Hussain, Meheriar M Hasan, Shameran Abed, Dr. Mustafa K. Mujeri, FaruqMayeenuddin Ahmed and Salek Ahmed Abul Masrur.

The bank's Managing Director and CEO Selim R. F. Hussain responded to the shareholders' queries and thanked them for their unwavering trust in the bank. Acting Company Secretary M Mahbubur Rahman, FCS moderated the AGM. The shareholders were informed that the bank registered a Net Profit After-Tax (NPAT) of BDT 555 crore with a growth of 22pc compared to NPAT in 2020 on standalone basis. Consolidated financialsreflected an NPAT of BDT 465 crore with year on year (YoY) growth of 15%.

In his remarks, Chairman Dr. Ahsan H. Mansur, highlighted the bank's outstanding financial performance despite the challenges of the prolonged pandemic. He stated that the bank was on its path to recovery thanks to the employees' hard work and continuous trust of the valued customers and shareholders and digital channels to cater to the customers.

He thanked the shareholders, regulators, employees and stakeholders for their continuous support during an unprecedented crisis. He expressed his strong optimism that the bank would achieve exponential growth in 2022 and beyond.



















