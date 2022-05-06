IBBL achieves ISO certificate



Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) has achieved ISO certificate from UK-based certification agency Bureau Veritas for fulfilling the requirements of ISO27001:2013 standard. This is an international standard that specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, and maintaining Information Security Management System (ISMS), says a press release.The certificate was handed over to Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of IBBL by MD. Towfiqul Arif, Head of Certification from Bureau Veritas (BD) and Mohammad Golam Kibria, CEO of IOTA Consulting BD recently.Among others Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director, J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Chief IT Officer and S.M. Mizanur Rahman, Senior Vice President of the Bank were present on the occasion.