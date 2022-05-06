Grameenphone gets new Chief Corporate Affairs Officer



Hans Martin Henrichsen

Grameenphone (GP) has appointed Hans Martin Henrichsen as the company's new Chief Corporate Affairs Officer (CCAO), effective from May 15, 2022, as a successor of Ole Bjorn Sjulstad, former CCAO who has left Grameenphone on June 30, 2021. Hossain Sadat has been playing the role of an Acting CCAO prior to this announcement, says a press release.Before joining GP, Hans Martin served as CCAO of Telenor Myanmar and played a critical role in running Telenor Myanmar's operation during the most challenging times. He comes with extensive International/Asian experience in building and maintaining Telenor's international business portfolio, and business case modelling for mobile license acquisition. He has been involved in almost all of Telenor's operations in Asia over the last 20 years. Previously he has also played the role of Chief Country Office in Bangladesh from 2014 to 2018, which gives him a great deal of understanding of the local context and business environment.Welcoming new CCAO, Yasir Azman said, "We look forward to welcoming Hans Martin to the GP management team and are excited to add more value from his well-rounded, pragmatic, and forward-thinking leadership. His deep understanding of the business environment and regulatory dynamics will help us set the right strategic direction for the best interest of our customers, shareholders and stakeholders. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Hossain Sadat for playing the acting role to support business continuity and growth."Hans Martin Henrichsen said, "Bangladesh and Grameenphone are very close to my heart. I am excited to be back in one of the most thrilling and dynamic telecom markets and look forward to joining the winning team again to unfold the next chapter of digitalization in Bangladesh."