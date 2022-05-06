Video
Air France-KLM Q1 losses three times lower than 2021

Published : Friday, 6 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM

PARIS, May 5: Air France-KLM cut its net losses for the first quarter to 552 million euros, one-third of the losses reported the year before, in a "promising" result the airline group said Thursday.
The Franco-Dutch airline company, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis which has cost it some 11 billion euros (14 billion dollars) over two years, saw its business pick-up between January and March.
Three times more passengers took to the skies on its planes than a year ago, and quarterly sales doubled to 4.44 billion euros, it said in a statement.
Despite the war in Ukraine, the oil shock and inflation, the company said it saw "strong" demand for air travel and expected to profit during the peak season.
Between January and March, the group's airlines -- Air France, KLM and Transavia -- handled three times more passengers than a year earlier, doubling overall sales, while the net loss fell to 552 million euros, from 1.5 billion a year earlier.
The benchmark was low, as the first quarter of 2021 was marked by global restrictions on movement imposed to fight the Covid-19 Delta variant.
But the results were better than expected by a consensus of financial analysts compiled by the Factset consultancy.
That could herald a more optimistic chapter for the company that has lost around 11 billion euros in more than two years of the pandemic.
Compared to 2019, the last full year before the crisis, the group deployed 75 percent of its capacity in the first quarter, measured in seats-kilometres offered (SKOs), one of the industry's benchmark indices.  
It plans to raise the proportion to between 80 and 85 percent in the second quarter and between 85 and 90 percent in the third, which includes the crucial summer holidays.     -AFP


