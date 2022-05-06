Video
UNDP, ICT Div to launch cyber security awareness campaign

Published : Friday, 6 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Correspondent

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the ICT Division of the government have signed an agreement to launch a Cyber Security campaign for the youth and children in select LDC countries.
The agreement was signed by Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh Sudipto Mukerjee, and Dr. Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, Managing Director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority on May 1.
Speaking on the occasion Sudipto Mukherjee said this partnership will prepare, aware, and activate the children and youth of the LDC countries to combat the future and ongoing challenges on the cyber security front.  
He said it was the first-ever government cost-sharing agreement that will further strengthen UNDP's partnership with Bangladesh government.
Dr. Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, in his remarks, said under this partnership UNDP-Bangladesh launch Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Award on Cyber Security Awareness to encourage and inspire the youth to combat cyber security challenges.
The ICT Division will provide $ 5 million to implement the Cyber security campaign for the youth and children in select LDC countries in 5 years. Money will be raised from the 'Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert' that will take place on May 6 at the Madison Square Garden in New York. The popular German Rock band Scorpions is set to perform at the same venue where more than 50 years back, George Harrison and Pt. Ravi Shankar organized a two-show Concert for Bangladesh on 1st August 1971.
Chirkutt, one of Bangladesh's most popular bands is also expected to perform on the occasion.


