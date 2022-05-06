Palak eyes BD, Tripura to be smart state thru partnership

State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak has expressed his interest to work jointly with India as a knowledge partner to make Tripura a smart state alongside Bangladesh.

"As we both share the common culture, environment and weather, we can formulate policies together for smart education, medical service, agriculture and environment to build an innovative nation," he said while addressing a conference on "Digital Bangladesh IT Business Summit 2022" in Agartala recently, an official press release said.

Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority and Bangladesh's Assistant High Commission in Agartala organised the conference jointly. Palak chaired the summit, while Tripura's Chief Minister Biplob Kumar Deb addressed the function as chief guest.

Tripura Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushant Chowdhury, Home Affairs Minister Ram Prosad Paul, Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Managing Director Dr Bikarna Kumar Ghosh and Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner in Tripura Arif Mohammad addressed the function, among others.

BSS adds: Bangladesh State Minister Palak in his delivery hinted that Bangladesh ICT industry entrepreneurs may invest in the special economic zone in Tripura.

"Bangladesh and India share relations of trust, friendship and warmth so that we want to strengthen this more and march forward together," added Palak.



















