Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 May, 2022, 8:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

NID related fees can be paid through upay

Published : Friday, 6 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Desk

NID related fees can be paid through upay

NID related fees can be paid through upay

upay, the fast-growing mobile financial service provider in the country signed an agreement with Election Commission on Tuesday aiming to facilitate customers to make payment of various service-related fees through upay such as correction of National Identity (NID) card and collection of duplicate NID.
The service will be available to customers soon through the upay App as well as through dialing the USSD code '268'.
Rezaul Hossain, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of upay and Mohammad Azizul Islam, Director, Administration & Finance, NID wing under the Election Commission Secretariat signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations, says a press release.
Among others, Iman Kalyan Dutta, Chief Sales & Service officer, Shakib Altaf, Deputy Director, Government and Emerging sales, Hasan Mohammad Zahid, Assistant Director, Government Sales, Shah Md Bodiur Rahman, Account Manager of upay and Mohammad Nuruzzaman Khan, Additional Project Director (Admin & Finance) and Mohammad Tajul Islam, Director (Budget, Accounts and General Services) of the NID wing were present at the signing ceremony held at the Election Commission office in the city.
upay, a subsidiary of United Commercial Bank, launched its operation in March 2021. upay customers enjoy a range of services, including fund transfer, utility bill payment, merchant payment, airtime recharge, traffic-fine payment, Indian visa fee payment; receiving inward remittances, salary and government social safety net, and other value-added financial services. Since launching, the company has acquired around 60 lakhs customers. upay has more than one lakh agent points across the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NCC Bank promotes Mahbub Alam as DMD
BRAC Bank approves 15pc dividend
IBBL achieves ISO certificate
Grameenphone gets new Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Air France-KLM Q1 losses three times lower than 2021
Lufthansa optimistic for 2022 as tourist demand bounces back
Expatriates sending remittance through bKash on the occasion of Eid
UNDP, ICT Div to launch cyber security awareness campaign


Latest News
Western arms to Ukraine preventing 'quick' end to conflict: Kremlin
Russia 'still ready' to give Azovstal civilians safe passage: Putin
Assault on tourists at Jaflong, 5 arrested
BAF family exchanges Eid greetings
BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk 143 cr in April
Water-logging in Ctg city due to light rain
Bangladesh receives record $2.09 billion remittance in April
Death toll rises to 26 in Chinese building collapse
Two friends killed in Jashore road crash
Girl strangled after she severs penis of youth in Dhaka
Most Read News
Girl strangled after she severs penis of youth in Dhaka
France, India call for immediate end to Ukraine hostilities
Heavy rain, floods kills 22 in Afghanistan
Bangladesh receives record $2.09 billion remittance in April
President declares disaster in New Mexico wildfire zone
Nearly 15mln deaths associated with COVID-19: WHO
Convicted Haji Salim returns Dhaka from Bangkok
US Fed makes biggest rate increase since 2000 to fight inflation
Lankan bowlers first 12 balls may pose danger to Bangladesh
Water-logging in Ctg city due to light rain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft